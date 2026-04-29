With Yash's Toxic Delayed, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Moves Back To June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film date reset to original June 5 theatrical release.

Shifting out of June 12 slot secures prime opening.

David Dhawan directs Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde.

Film set for post-IPL season release after scheduling changes.

Fans of Bollywood’s favorite family entertainers are in for a treat as the much-anticipated rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has officially returned to its original theatrical release date of June 5. After previously shifting its schedule to May 22 and later June 12, the film’s makers have finally settled on its initial launch window. This change marks the movie as the first major Bollywood theatrical release to arrive immediately following the conclusion of the cricket season.

Return To The Original Plan

The decision to move the release date back to June 5 follows recent developments in the film industry, specifically the postponement of the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. By shifting out of its previously announced June 12 slot, the film secures a prime opening that many fans had been anticipating for months. Production house Tips Films had previously clarified that their intent was always to honor the initial timeline, noting, “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago”.

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The Star-Studded Entertainer

Directed by the legendary David Dhawan, who is making a grand return to the director’s chair, the film is set to deliver his signature blend of high-energy comedy and romance . The movie features a dynamic ensemble cast headlined by Varun Dhawan, who stars alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Industry insiders and fans alike are excited to see the trio come together under David Dhawan’s direction, with the project promising a vibrant, star-studded experience.

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Production And Scope

The film is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), reflecting a significant scale for this romantic comedy. While the path to the cinema has seen several scheduling adjustments throughout the year, the final decision to occupy the June 5 slot aligns the film as a post-IPL season highlight for moviegoers. With the theatrical calendar now solidified, audiences can officially mark their calendars to catch the film in cinemas on June 5, 2026.