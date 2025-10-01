Who Is Vishal Brahma? Student of the Year 2 Actor Nabbed With Cocaine Worth ₹35 Crore

Student of the Year 2 actor Vishal Brahma was detained at Chennai airport after customs officials allegedly discovered 3.5 kg of cocaine concealed in his luggage. The drugs, estimated to be worth ₹35 crore, were reportedly hidden in a false compartment of his bag.

According to The Times of India, the bust was carried out in a coordinated effort between Chennai Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Brahma, who had flown in from Singapore, was intercepted by air intelligence officers. On inspection, packets containing a suspicious white powder were found and later confirmed to be cocaine.

Who is Vishal Brahma?

The 32-year-old actor and model from Assam has appeared in several films and fashion shows. He is best remembered for playing Samrat in Student of the Year 2 (2019), directed by Karan Johar and starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday. He also worked in the Assamese film Bihu Attack.

Brahma previously made headlines in 2024 when he accused the producers of Bihu Attack of delaying his payments. At the time, he clarified on Instagram that his remarks were not directed at Arbaaz Khan personally, despite tagging him due to Khan’s association with the project.

Outside cinema, Brahma is a fitness enthusiast, regularly posting workout updates and showcasing his love for cooking on social media.

Alleged links to drug network

Initial reports suggest that Brahma told investigators he was handed the suitcase by an unidentified person at Singapore airport, with instructions to deliver it in Chennai. Officials, however, suspect his involvement runs deeper, linking him to an organised drug network operating in Delhi and Mumbai.

Authorities believe Brahma may have been lured into the trade by a Nigerian cartel that promised him lakhs of rupees and a free holiday to Cambodia. Investigators are now scrutinising his travel history to determine whether this was his first such trip or part of a larger smuggling operation. The DRI is currently probing the wider drug syndicate connected to the case.