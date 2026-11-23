Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani drama character Abu Bakar gains popularity in India.

Praised for his calm, respectful nature towards women.

He contrasts aggressive male roles with empathetic maturity.

His character emphasizes individual faith, challenging traditional masculinity.

Pakistani dramas are finding a growing audience in India, with several shows gaining popularity through YouTube. Along with their storylines, some of their characters have also struck a chord with Indian viewers. One name currently drawing attention is Abu Bakar from Dar-e-Nijaat, a character many women are calling the latest green flag on screen.

Played by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Abu Bakar has gone viral for his calm nature, emotional understanding and respectable approach towards women. At a time when audiences are increasingly questioning aggressive portrayals of masculinity in films and television, his character has a different perspective. His character is someone who believes that strength doesn't have to come with control, anger or intimidation.

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Who Is Abu Bakar In Pakistani Drama 'Dar-e-Nijaat'?

At a time when relationships are disappointing, confusing situationship exists and there's search for a partner who can communicate openly, viewers seem to have found an unlikely favourite in Abu Bakar. The character has won attention for the way he treats Zaryab, played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Abu Bakar understands that faith is an individual's personal relationship with God. He doesn't consider it his place to judge Zaryab's past or question her morality. When she begins to doubt her own character, he reminds her that he has no right to pass judgement on her and that her relationship with God is hers to understand and navigate.

Not only this, he also doesn't use religion to claim moral superiority or impose his beliefs on someone else. Instead, his actions reflect the values he follows. It is this combination of faith, empathy and respect that has helped make him a favourite among viewers.

Abu Bakar's Soft Masculinity Draws Comparisions With Bollywood's Alpha Heroes

In recent years, Indian cinema has seen several dominant, aggressive male characters gain popularity. From Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, these heroes have attracted audiences while also promoting conversations about their behaviour in relationships.

Abu Bakar presents a contrasting image. Unlike characters who often respond to conflict with anger or try to control their partners, he remains composed even in difficult situations. He pays attention to his partner's feelings, respects her silence and gives her space instead of forcing his decisions on her.

His character also challenges the idea that men must hide their emotions or express them only through anger. Abu Bakar's gentleness, patience and ability to understand another person's pain have become central to his appeal. For many viewers, he represents a kind of masculinity rooted in emotional maturity rather than dominance.

The character's popularity has also travelled beyond the screen. Clips from Dar-e-Nijaat are circulating widely on social media, while fans in India have reportedly begun organising watch parties to follow the drama together.

Dar-E-Nijaat is winning hearts in India too, captivating audiences with its sheer cinematic brilliance. An absolute masterpiece! #DarENijaat https://t.co/Y7dswlW7vw — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) November 23, 2026

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When And Where To Watch 'Dil-e-Nijaat'

Dar-e-Nijaat premiered on August 1, 2026, and airs on Pakistani television channel ARY Digital. The show is broadcast every Friday and Saturday. Viewers can also watch its episodes on the official ARY Digital YouTube channel.

The drama features Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui as Abu Bakar Aman, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as Zaryab Habib and Nameer Nawaz Khan as Zamil Hussain.