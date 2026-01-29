What Is Trump's $1 Mn Gold Card? Nicki Minaj Gets Option For Fast-Track US Citizenship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rapper and global icon Nicki Minaj recently grabbed headlines by revealing that she received a Trump "Gold Card," a high-profile investor visa designed to provide U.S. residency and a potential path to citizenship. The announcement came after her appearance at an event promoting President Donald Trump’s government-backed investment accounts for children.

ALSO READ: ‘Best President Of All Time’: Nicki Minaj Holds Trump’s Hand, Declares Herself His No. 1 Fan

Sharing the card on X, Minaj captioned it simply, "Welp,"

At the Jan. 28 event, Minaj even described herself as "probably the president’s No. 1 fan," insisting that criticism or negative comments "do not affect me at all," showing her characteristic confidence and bold personality.

What Is The Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is a unique investor visa program announced by the US President Donald Trump in 2025. It offers individuals a fast-track route to U.S. residency and eventual citizenship in exchange for a substantial financial contribution. Modeled loosely on similar schemes in countries like Spain, Malta, and the U.K., the program allows investors to contribute $1 million for personal applications or $2 million for corporate sponsorship, potentially bringing family members along as well.

Policy experts have previously raised concerns about such programs abroad, citing issues like rising housing costs, money laundering, and national security. Nevertheless, Trump signed Executive Order 14351 to formally launch the Gold Card program, with the Department of Commerce overseeing applications and eligibility.

Why The Gold Card Matters

Minaj’s announcement sparked speculation about her immigration status. In 2018, she revealed that she entered the United States at the age of five without official documentation, though her parents were lawful permanent residents. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, in 1982, she moved with her family to Queens, New York, and eventually rose to global fame with her unique Caribbean-American style and chart-topping music.

The Gold Card provides a modern pathway for high-net-worth individuals to secure U.S. residency, granting holders the ability to live and work anywhere in the country. After fulfilling standard residency requirements, cardholders can apply for citizenship.

How Much Does The Trump Gold Card Cost?

The Gold Card is one of the most expensive routes to legal U.S. residency ever introduced. The cost structure includes:

A non-refundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security.

A mandatory $1 million contribution (sometimes referred to as a "gift") for individual applicants.

A $2 million fee for corporate sponsorship of employees.

Additional medical, visa, and administrative fees.

A forthcoming Platinum Card priced at $5 million, which promises up to 270 days per year in the U.S. without tax on foreign-earned income.

While Minaj publicly displayed her Gold Card, it remains unclear whether she completed the full payment process. She did mention making a "six-figure" pledge toward fan investments through the child savings program, but no confirmation was given regarding the card itself.

How To Apply For The Card

Interested applicants can apply through the program’s official federal portal. The process begins with the $15,000 processing fee and a thorough security vetting. Those approved are then invited to make the $1 million investment. Once finalised, the card provides immediate lawful permanent residency, though officials stress that acceptance is not guaranteed; applications can be denied on legal or security grounds.