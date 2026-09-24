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English NewsEntertainmentWeb SeriesPooja Meri Jaan Trailer Out: Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Starrer Explores Love, Rejection And Obsession

Pooja Meri Jaan Trailer Out: Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Starrer Explores Love, Rejection And Obsession

The trailer for 'Pooja Meri Jaan' is out. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the Maddock Films drama explores love, rejection, and obsession. Premieres October 2 on ZEE5.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment, ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
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  • Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi star; premieres ZEE5 October 2026.

What happens when love, rejection and obsession collide? Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming drama Pooja Meri Jaan explores these complicated emotions while keeping the audience guessing about what really happened. Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026. The film also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.

What Is Pooja Meri Jaan About?

The story centres on Pooja, a young woman whose decision to reject a close friend's romantic advances sets off a series of unsettling events. As the story unfolds, different versions of the situation begin to emerge, making it difficult to separate fact from perception.

Pooja Meri Jaan: Star Cast

Pooja Meri Jaan features Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Huma Qureshi plays Sana, a lawyer, who becomes closely involved in the case. She attempts to piece together what happened while navigating conflicting accounts surrounding Pooja. The film gradually raises questions about rejection, obsession, consent, personal boundaries and societal judgement. Instead of presenting a straightforward narrative, Pooja Meri Jaan uses shifting perspectives to make viewers question what they believe.

Mrunal Thakur On Playing Pooja

Mrunal Thakur said that the complexity of Pooja's character was one of the reasons she was drawn to the project. The actress described the role as an opportunity to explore different emotional shades while keeping certain aspects of the character's journey open for the audience to discover. She also said that the film makes viewers question how quickly perceptions can influence the way people judge a person or a situation.

Huma Qureshi Brings A Legal Perspective

Huma Qureshi's character Sana adds another layer to the story. As a lawyer, she tries to understand the conflicting accounts and uncover what lies beneath them. Speaking about the film, Qureshi said that its central situation is not shown from just one point of view. She also highlighted the way the story explores consent, responsibility, justice and societal judgement.

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Vikram Singh Chauhan On The Story

Vikram Singh Chauhan said that what attracted him to the film was its exploration of relationships, rejection and the emotions that arise when boundaries are tested. The actor also pointed out that the changing perspectives make audiences question what is actually true and what may have been shaped by perception.

Pooja Meri Jaan OTT Release Details

Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films. The film will be available to stream on ZEE5 from October 2, 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions

What complex themes does

The film explores themes of love, rejection, obsession, consent, and personal boundaries. It also delves into societal judgment and how perceptions influence truth.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Vikram Singh Chauhan Huma Qureshi Mrunal Thakur Vijay Raaz Pooja Meri Jaan Maddock Films OTT News ZEE5 Pooja Meri Jaan Trailer Navjot Gulati
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