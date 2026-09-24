Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers hope global recognition brings story to wider audiences.

Real Kashmir Football Club, the Sony LIV series inspired by the true story of Jammu and Kashmir’s first professional football club, has earned an International Emmy Award nomination in the Drama Series category. The nominations for the 2026 International Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem in the Drama Series category.

READ MORE | 'Jao-Jao Apne Ghar...': Bharti Singh Recalls Being Thrown Out While Watching TV At Neighbour's Place

What Is Real Kashmir Football Club About?

Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, the series follows two men who come together with the dream of building a professional football team in Kashmir. What begins as a shared ambition gradually turns into a story of determination, community and resilience, while highlighting the possibilities that football can create for people and communities.

Zeeshan Ayyub Reacts To Emmy Nomination

Reacting to the recognition, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said he hopes the Emmy nomination will help the series reach a wider audience. He described the project as an important story about resilience, courage and hard work. Ayyub also dedicated the recognition to the people of Kashmir and expressed hope that the nomination would help the story travel further.

Mahesh Mathai On Global Recognition

Showrunner and co-director Mahesh Mathai also expressed his gratitude over the nomination. Mathai said that when filmmakers come across a great story, they should nurture it and continue pushing it forward until it finds its audience. He added that the team is honoured that the series has received global recognition through the Emmy nomination.

Who Is In The Cast ?

Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, Real Kashmir Football Club features an ensemble cast including Abhishant Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Afnan Fazli and Shaheem Bhat. Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar serves as co-showrunner alongside Mahesh Mathai. The series has been written by Mathai, Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu and Umang Vyas.

When Was Real Kashmir Football Club Released?

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered on Sony LIV on December 9, 2025. The series is inspired by the real-life journey of Real Kashmir FC and its role in the football landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The International Emmy nomination now brings the series into the global spotlight, giving the Kashmir-based football story a wider international platform.

READ MORE | ‘Vvaan’ Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Crosses Rs 1.46 Cr, Delhi-NCR Leads