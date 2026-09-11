India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentWeb Series'Don’t Be Shy' Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt-Backed Rom-Com Brings Love, Friendship And Messy Choices | Watch

'Don’t Be Shy' Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt-Backed Rom-Com Brings Love, Friendship And Messy Choices | Watch

Prime Video has released the trailer of Don’t Be Shy, a young adult romantic comedy about friendship, first love and the messy journey of growing up. The film premieres September 25.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sreeti Mukerji directs; Alia, Shaheen Bhatt produced the film.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Don’t Be Shy, a young adult romantic comedy centred on friendship, first love, heartbreak and the chaotic decisions that come with growing up. The film will premiere globally on September 25.

Prime Video has released the trailer of its upcoming original film Don’t Be Shy, offering a glimpse into a coming-of-age story filled with romance, friendship, heartbreak and plenty of chaos.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani serve as co-producers.

The film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles, with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal parts.

READ MORE :'Haiwaan' Box Office Collection Live: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 1.30 Cr

What Is Don’t Be Shy About?

The trailer introduces Shyamili 'Shy' Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, a fiercely independent young woman who believes she has her life carefully planned out. However, things begin to unravel when unexpected events force her to rethink everything she thought she knew about herself and those around her.

Shy finds herself caught between her feelings for Mayank, played by Piyush Khati, a wealthy and popular young man, and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv, portrayed by Ansh Duggal.

Things become even more complicated when Tara, played by Bianca Arora, enters Shy's college life. Her arrival brings a new dynamic to the group and sets off a series of unexpected events.

What begins as Shy's attempt to put her life back on track soon turns into a chaotic journey involving new friendships, romantic confusion and questionable decisions.

READ MORE :Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' Is A Remake Of Mohanlal's Malyalam Film 'Oppam'

Sreeti Mukerji On Making Don’t Be Shy

Talking about the film, writer-director Sreeti Mukerji said the story was inspired by the movies she watched while growing up and still turns to for comfort and entertainment.

She described Don’t Be Shy as her tribute to the stage of life when young people are standing on the edge of adulthood but are still figuring themselves out.

Mukerji also expressed gratitude towards Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt for trusting her with the story, as well as Prime Video and the film's young cast.

What The Lead Cast Said

Aarushi Bajaj said playing Shy, a character very different from herself, pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She added that portraying the character also came with a sense of responsibility as she wanted to do justice to Shy's journey.

Bianca Arora described Tara as someone with a distinct way of looking at the world. According to the actor, the character allowed her to explore a more expressive side of herself.

For Ansh Duggal, Don’t Be Shy marks his first film. The actor said he feels both nervous and excited about audiences around the world watching the project.

Piyush Khati, meanwhile, spoke about the layers in his character Mayank. He also highlighted the experience of working alongside the three other newcomers and growing together through the making of the film.

 

When And Where To Watch Don’t Be Shy

Don’t Be Shy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25. The film will be available in Hindi with English subtitles across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

With its mix of young romance, friendship and coming-of-age chaos, the film promises to explore the messy period of life when plans rarely go exactly as expected.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 11 Sep 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt ENtertainment News Don’t Be Shy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Web Series
Harry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage
Harry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage
Web Series
'Adarsh Baal Vidhyalaya' Announces Seasons 2 And 3 Following Global Success
'Adarsh Baal Vidhyalaya' Announces Seasons 2 And 3 Following Global Success
Web Series
Weekend OTT Watch: Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do And More To Stream On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video And ZEE5
Weekend OTT Watch: Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do And More To Stream On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video And ZEE5
Web Series
Weekend OTT Watch: Project Hail Mary, Pritam And Pedro, Daadi Ki Shaadi And More Streaming On Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix
Weekend OTT Watch: Project Hail Mary, Pritam And Pedro, Daadi Ki Shaadi And More Streaming On Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: 19-Year-Old Mumbra Woman on ATS Radar Over Passport Row
US vs BRICS: Washington Watches as the Bloc Pushes Back Against Dollar Dominance
BIG BREAKING: Iran’s Pezeshkian Leaves for Delhi, Modi Meet at 6:15 PM
BIG BREAKING: 19-Year-Old Mumbra Woman on ATS Radar Over Second Passport
BIG BREAKING: Modi’s Three Mega Bilateral Meetings Set at BRICS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget