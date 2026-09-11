Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sreeti Mukerji directs; Alia, Shaheen Bhatt produced the film.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Don’t Be Shy, a young adult romantic comedy centred on friendship, first love, heartbreak and the chaotic decisions that come with growing up. The film will premiere globally on September 25.

Prime Video has released the trailer of its upcoming original film Don’t Be Shy, offering a glimpse into a coming-of-age story filled with romance, friendship, heartbreak and plenty of chaos.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani serve as co-producers.

The film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles, with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal parts.

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What Is Don’t Be Shy About?

The trailer introduces Shyamili 'Shy' Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, a fiercely independent young woman who believes she has her life carefully planned out. However, things begin to unravel when unexpected events force her to rethink everything she thought she knew about herself and those around her.

Shy finds herself caught between her feelings for Mayank, played by Piyush Khati, a wealthy and popular young man, and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv, portrayed by Ansh Duggal.

Things become even more complicated when Tara, played by Bianca Arora, enters Shy's college life. Her arrival brings a new dynamic to the group and sets off a series of unexpected events.

What begins as Shy's attempt to put her life back on track soon turns into a chaotic journey involving new friendships, romantic confusion and questionable decisions.

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Sreeti Mukerji On Making Don’t Be Shy

Talking about the film, writer-director Sreeti Mukerji said the story was inspired by the movies she watched while growing up and still turns to for comfort and entertainment.

She described Don’t Be Shy as her tribute to the stage of life when young people are standing on the edge of adulthood but are still figuring themselves out.

Mukerji also expressed gratitude towards Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt for trusting her with the story, as well as Prime Video and the film's young cast.

What The Lead Cast Said

Aarushi Bajaj said playing Shy, a character very different from herself, pushed her beyond her comfort zone. She added that portraying the character also came with a sense of responsibility as she wanted to do justice to Shy's journey.

Bianca Arora described Tara as someone with a distinct way of looking at the world. According to the actor, the character allowed her to explore a more expressive side of herself.

For Ansh Duggal, Don’t Be Shy marks his first film. The actor said he feels both nervous and excited about audiences around the world watching the project.

Piyush Khati, meanwhile, spoke about the layers in his character Mayank. He also highlighted the experience of working alongside the three other newcomers and growing together through the making of the film.

When And Where To Watch Don’t Be Shy

Don’t Be Shy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25. The film will be available in Hindi with English subtitles across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

With its mix of young romance, friendship and coming-of-age chaos, the film promises to explore the messy period of life when plans rarely go exactly as expected.