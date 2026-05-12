'A Stink On Her Career': Viewers Are Not Impressed by Euphoria Season 3's Sydney Sweeney Scenes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Real creators criticize the show's portrayal as harmful.

The latest episodes of Euphoria season 3 have been stirring up quite a reaction online. Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard has been taking some truly strange turns this season, and episode five in particular has pushed many viewers over the edge.

The episode, titled "This Little Piggy," opens with Cassie now fully committed to her OnlyFans career. As Rue Bennett explains, Nate's financial troubles have given his wife the freedom to finally chase her dream of becoming an adult content creator, something Nate had previously been against.

Cassie's content in the show includes foot fetish videos, ASMR clips, roleplaying as a little girl complete with pigtails and a pacifier, and appearing on podcasts to advocate for white male rights, with her former best friend Maddy Perez handling all her marketing.

Then things get genuinely strange. In what can only be described as a fever dream, Cassie begins growing to the size of a building, stomps through the city, tosses a helicopter with her hair, and shatters a glass building by pressing herself against it.

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What Viewers Had To Say

The reactions online have been loud. "I'm actually asking for the 1 millionth time, what is the plot of Euphoria? Because from what I'm seeing, it's just Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and random unhinged fever dreams," one user wrote on X.

One viewer wrote, "At this point Euphoria feels less like a TV show and more like HBO testing how far they can push chaos before someone pulls the plug." Others took direct aim at the actress herself, saying, "Sydney Sweeney will do anything to get paid $800K per episode, even humiliate herself to this level." Some were a little more sympathetic, noting, "I guess she is getting well paid. It might just leave a stink on her career."

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Real Creators Are Not Finding It Fun

The episode has also hit a nerve with actual OnlyFans creators. According to Variety, several spoke out, saying the portrayal has made the stigma they already face even worse.

One creator called it "ridiculous and cartoonish," adding that much of what Cassie does on the show is not even allowed on the real platform. "The age-play stuff where she's dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example. Credit card processors have very strict rules, and the rules are getting stricter all the time," they said.

When asked, creator Sam Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter that the goal was to find an "other layer of absurdity" to break out of Cassie's illusion. But for many, the joke has landed in exactly the wrong place.