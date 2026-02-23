Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'We'll Send Research Materials': Kerala Story 2 Director Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap's 'Propaganda' Remark

After Anurag Kashyap called Kerala Story 2 a “propaganda” film, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defended it, claiming it’s based on true events and offered to share research materials with Kashyap.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has received criticism even before its release from Director Anurag Kashyap, who labelled the film as “propaganda” and “bull-t”. He described director Kamakhya Narayan Singh as “a greedy man”. Now, Singh has responded to Kashyap’s remarks. In an interview with news agency ANI, Singh defended the project, stating that the film is based on a true incident and that he is willing to send research materials to Kashyap’s residence.Kerala Story 2

Director Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap

“... The audience does not take him seriously. His films have been flopping for many years. He became mentally weak. He is not able to see the truth that our sisters are being forcibly fed beef to convert their religion. If he has a problem with the truth, it means he has a problem with the entire world…,” Singh told ANI.

He added, “Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house….”

Singh also shared a separate video on X (formerly Twitter) addressed to Anurag Kashyap, along with a detailed caption.A part of the caption reads, “Your lies are creative freedom, and our truth is propaganda! Debate should be on facts and data - not shutting down discussion by slapping on labels like ‘bullshit’ or ‘bootlicker’.”

He said, “Anurag Kashyap has said that no one can even feed someone khichdi like that. I completely agree, no one can force someone to eat laddoos like that either. But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef in order to make them change their religion. This is a crime.”

He added that Kashyap has a problem with everything - be it the Brahmin community, Netflix, or the film industry. “This person has a problem with everything,” he further expressed. 

What Anurag Kashyap Had Said?

Anurah Kashyap, when asked about his opinion on the film, described it as a “propaganda” film. “It’s a bull-t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai.”

Kerala Story 2

Kerala Story 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Kerala Story. The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles. It will be released on February 27. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Kerala Story 2 Kamakhya Narayan Singh
