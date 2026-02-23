Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has received criticism even before its release from Director Anurag Kashyap, who labelled the film as “propaganda” and “bull-t”. He described director Kamakhya Narayan Singh as “a greedy man”. Now, Singh has responded to Kashyap’s remarks. In an interview with news agency ANI, Singh defended the project, stating that the film is based on a true incident and that he is willing to send research materials to Kashyap’s residence.Kerala Story 2

Director Hits Back At Anurag Kashyap

“... The audience does not take him seriously. His films have been flopping for many years. He became mentally weak. He is not able to see the truth that our sisters are being forcibly fed beef to convert their religion. If he has a problem with the truth, it means he has a problem with the entire world…,” Singh told ANI.

He added, “Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house….”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Anurag Kashyap’s statement on 'Kerala Story 2,' movie director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says, "... The audience does not take him seriously. His films have been flopping for many years. He became mentally weak. He is not able to see the truth that our sisters are… pic.twitter.com/pFAuzo28vn — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Singh also shared a separate video on X (formerly Twitter) addressed to Anurag Kashyap, along with a detailed caption.A part of the caption reads, “Your lies are creative freedom, and our truth is propaganda! Debate should be on facts and data - not shutting down discussion by slapping on labels like ‘bullshit’ or ‘bootlicker’.”

He said, “Anurag Kashyap has said that no one can even feed someone khichdi like that. I completely agree, no one can force someone to eat laddoos like that either. But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef in order to make them change their religion. This is a crime.”

He added that Kashyap has a problem with everything - be it the Brahmin community, Netflix, or the film industry. “This person has a problem with everything,” he further expressed.

Dear Anurag sir,



मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion।



किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

What Anurag Kashyap Had Said?

Anurah Kashyap, when asked about his opinion on the film, described it as a “propaganda” film. “It’s a bull-t propaganda movie. The film tries to divide people and spread hatred. The maker is greedy... Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai.”

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2?



Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker.



He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai"😂 pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

Kerala Story 2

Kerala Story 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Kerala Story. The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles. It will be released on February 27.