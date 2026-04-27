WATCH: Tulsi Virani’s Past Returns To Haunt Her As Shantiniketan Faces New Storm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tulsi Virani's past resurfaces dramatically with Ansh Gujral's son's arrival.

Akashdeep Saigal returns to Shantiniketan, hinting at future turmoil.

Tulsi's past act of killing her son Ansh comes back.

Ansh's son's entry will challenge Tulsi's buried guilt and question.

Tulsi Virani’s old sins are about to catch up with her in the most dramatic way. The legendary “goli” chapter of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is making a powerful comeback, and this time it is not just a memory, it is knocking on her door. With the return of Akashdeep Saigal as Ansh Gujral’s son, Shantiniketan is set to tremble once again, and fans are already calling it the biggest twist of the season. Tulsi thought she had buried her past, but now her late son’s legacy is walking straight into her life, ready to shake the very foundation of her family.

Dangerous Knock At Shantiniketan

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have dropped a promo that shows a new arrival at Shantiniketan. The caption reads: “Ghar ke darwaze par nayi dastak... kya saath laayegi kai purane sawaal?” (“A new knock at the door of the house… will it bring many old questions?”). In the video, Akashdeep Saigal steps in with a sharp, confident walk and a sly smile, immediately hinting that he is not here for peace. This entry has the power to (shake) the whole setup of Shantiniketan.

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Who Is Ansh Gujral’s Son?

Akashdeep Saigal plays the son of Tulsi’s long‑dead son Ansh Gujral. The story reminds viewers that years ago Tulsi had to kill her own rebellious son Ansh to protect truth and justice, and that scene became one of the most iconic and talked‑about moments in Indian TV history. This Tulsi’s past crime is now returning in the form of Ansh’s child, and it is unclear whether this will repeat history or open a completely new chapter of drama in the show.

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How Will Tulsi Handle Her Grandson?

Tulsi once chose truth over her motherly love and ended Ansh’s life herself. Now Ansh’s son is about to walk into Shantiniketan, and fans are keen to see if this grandson will force Tulsi to face all her buried guilt and questions. Will the entry of Ansh Gujral’s son repeat history in the show or will viewers see a new drama?.