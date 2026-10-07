Was ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Made For Political Gains? Shobhinav Satya Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Shobhinav Satya, in Bulandshahr, promotes his film 'Hanuman Ansh'.

He denied political motives, aiming to spread spiritual teachings.

Satya views role as responsibility, will accept dignified future roles.

He emphasized Hanuman Chalisa's significance, wanting its essence widely spread.

Actor Shobhinav Satya, who plays Baba Neem Karoli in Hanuman Ansh, is currently travelling with the film's team in Bulandshahr. During the team's visit, the actor received a grand welcome as they conducted a roadshow in the city and held a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office. During the interaction, Shobhinav addressed questions about the film's purpose and the political narrative surrounding it.

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Shobhinav Satya On The Political Narrative Around 'Hanuman Ansh'

During the press conference, Shobhinav was asked about the narrative that films like Hanuman Ansh are made to benefit the BJP and that actors are brought on board with a similar purpose. Responding to the question, the actor distanced himself from the political narrative. He said that his objective is to take the teachings of Baba Neem Karoli and Lord Hanuman to the audience. Shobhinav revealed that he had previously worked as an assistant director before being offered the role of Baba Neem Karoli. He described getting the opportunity as a responsibility given to him by Baba Neem Karoli. “I was an assistant director and used to do small jobs. Life was going well. Suddenly, Baba gave me such a big responsibility. We are taking that responsibility forward,” he said.

Actor Talks About The Message Of Hanuman Chalisa

Shobhinav also spoke about the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa and said that he wants its essence to reach more people. He described the Hanuman Chalisa as a powerful epic, adding that it is also enjoyable as a song and something people love to sing and listen to. According to the actor, his responsibility is to take the name of Lord Hanuman and the teachings of Baba Neem Karoli to people. He also emphasised that Lord Hanuman belongs to everyone and has a special place in the hearts of Indians.

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Shobhinav Satya On His Future Roles

Shobhinav also opened up about the kind of roles he would like to take up in the future. He said that he would be willing to play characters that fall within the dignity and responsibility associated with Baba Neem Karoli's teachings. The actor added that if he gets an opportunity to portray a character in a respectful story within those boundaries, he would certainly consider taking up such roles.

'Hanuman Ansh' And Shobhinav Satya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has previously praised Hanuman Ansh. The film was released on August 7, 2026, and Shobhinav Satya has been in the spotlight for his portrayal of Baba Neem Karoli. Shobhinav Satya's real name is Shobhit Srivastava, and he hails from Khairabad in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.