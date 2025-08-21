Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentWar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Film Joins Rs 300 Crore Club, Faces Clash Heat From Coolie

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 enters the ₹300 crore club worldwide, but steep weekday drops raise concerns over its lifetime run.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Even though it has managed to enter the ₹300 crore club globally, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is showing signs of slowing down at the box office. The high-octane spy thriller, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has wrapped up its first week with a sharp fall in collections, leaving trade experts unsure about its long-term prospects.

War 2 Box Office Collection

According to figures from Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹5.50 crore net in India on Wednesday, marking its lowest daily collection yet. With this, the film’s domestic earnings have reached ₹199 crore net (₹238 crore gross). Just a few days earlier, the actioner had clocked an impressive single-day high of ₹57.85 crore. However, with continuous weekday declines, the film appears to be losing steam.

Internationally, the film hasn’t fared much better. Estimates suggest War 2 has collected under $8 million (approximately ₹69 crore) overseas. Combining both domestic and international markets, the global total now stands at a respectable ₹307 crore after seven days. Despite this milestone, analysts believe the film needs a strong second weekend to maintain momentum. With production costs reported at nearly ₹400 crore, War 2 must sustain solid business to turn profitable.

The film’s underwhelming performance is being attributed to two major factors: its direct clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the lukewarm audience response. Mixed reviews and unfavorable word of mouth have further dented its chances at the ticket window.

YRF Spy Universe

War 2 continues the YRF Spy Universe after hits like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger films. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Kiara Advani. Its post-credit sequence teases the upcoming installment, Alpha, which will feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 was expected to be a cornerstone for the franchise, but its long-term box office journey now remains uncertain.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
