Want To Work With BTS’ Agency? HYBE INDIA Opens Auditions Date, Website, Cities For Next Project

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Fans of BTS, here’s an exciting opportunity. If you’ve ever dreamed of working with HYBE, the global entertainment company behind the K-pop group BTS and girl group KATSEYE, this might be your chance. The company is now looking for fresh talent in India as part of its efforts to expand and diversify its artist discovery initiatives in the country.

HYBE’s India Expansion

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for HYBE India said the move is part of the company’s globally proven “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy. Through this initiative, the company plans to localise its artist development approach and nurture talent within the country. The company launched its India arm in Mumbai in November 2025.

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HYBE INDIA Auditions

The talent agency is searching for promising music artists from India who can join its world-class training and production ecosystem and potentially represent the country on the global stage.

The announcement video begins with a powerful message: “Long before the world applauds, there is practice. There is a belief. There is talent waiting to be seen, waiting for the right moment. HYBE India Audition.”

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It continues with the line: “Your talent, our stage. The search begins.”

The spokesperson, per the outlet, explained that the audition aims to discover aspiring musicians from India and the Indian diaspora, offering selected applicants a rare opportunity to train within the company’s globally recognised production and artist development system.

HYBE INDIA Audition: Date, Website, Cities

The official website for the India auditions will open on March 31 at india[dot]hybecorp[dot]com. The auditions will take place across 10 cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

The selection process will be conducted through a combination of online and offline audition formats, allowing participants from across the country to apply.



