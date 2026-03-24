Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWant To Work With BTS’ Agency? HYBE INDIA Opens Auditions Date, Website, Cities For Next Project

Want To Work With BTS’ Agency? HYBE INDIA Opens Auditions Date, Website, Cities For Next Project

HYBE, the agency behind BTS, is bringing its talent hunt to India with new auditions. Find the audition link, date, and key details here.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans of BTS, here’s an exciting opportunity. If you’ve ever dreamed of working with HYBE, the global entertainment company behind the K-pop group BTS and girl group KATSEYE, this might be your chance. The company is now looking for fresh talent in India as part of its efforts to expand and diversify its artist discovery initiatives in the country.

HYBE’s India Expansion

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for HYBE India said the move is part of the company’s globally proven “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy. Through this initiative, the company plans to localise its artist development approach and nurture talent within the country. The company launched its India arm in Mumbai in November 2025. 

ALSO READ| Is Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success

HYBE INDIA Auditions

The talent agency is searching for promising music artists from India who can join its world-class training and production ecosystem and potentially represent the country on the global stage.

The announcement video begins with a powerful message: “Long before the world applauds, there is practice. There is a belief. There is talent waiting to be seen, waiting for the right moment. HYBE India Audition.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday

It continues with the line: “Your talent, our stage. The search begins.”

The spokesperson, per the outlet, explained that the audition aims to discover aspiring musicians from India and the Indian diaspora, offering selected applicants a rare opportunity to train within the company’s globally recognised production and artist development system.

HYBE INDIA Audition: Date, Website, Cities

The official website for the India auditions will open on March 31 at india[dot]hybecorp[dot]com. The auditions will take place across 10 cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

The selection process will be conducted through a combination of online and offline audition formats, allowing participants from across the country to apply.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HYBE looking for in India?

HYBE is seeking promising music artists from India and the Indian diaspora to join its global training and production ecosystem.

When and where can I find more information about the HYBE India auditions?

The official website for the auditions, india[dot]hybecorp[dot]com, will open on March 31. Auditions will be held in 10 cities across India.

What is HYBE's strategy for expanding in India?

HYBE is implementing its 'multi-home, multi-genre' strategy to localize artist development and nurture talent within India.

How will the HYBE India auditions be conducted?

The selection process will involve both online and offline audition formats, allowing widespread participation.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Mar 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live BTS' Agency HYBE INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Want To Work With BTS’ Agency? HYBE INDIA Opens Auditions Date, Website, Cities For Next Project
Want To Work With BTS’ Agency? HYBE INDIA Opens Auditions Date, Link, Cities For Next Project
Entertainment
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Film Without Paying Rs 100 On YouTube
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Film Without Paying Rs 100 On YouTube
Entertainment
How A West Delhi Gym Trainer Became Ranveer Singh’s Right Hand In Dhurandhar 2
How A West Delhi Gym Trainer Became Ranveer Singh’s Right Hand In Dhurandhar 2
Entertainment
Is Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success
Is Dhurandhar 3 Releasing This June? Mukesh Chhabra Reacts To Buzz After Dhurandhar 2 Success
Advertisement

Videos

War Watch: Day 25 Sees Iran Reject Donald Trump Talks Claim Amid Escalation
WarWatch: Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Under Navy Escort
Breaking News: Bomb Threat Email Targets Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta Receives Alarming Warning
UPDATE: Rajnath Singh Calls High-Level Meet On West Asia Crisis And Indian Maritime Security
Air Crash: Colombia Air Force Plane Crash Near Peru Border Kills 66
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget