Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Want To Support Him’: Vijender Singh Offers Rajpal Yadav A Role in His Upcoming Film

‘Want To Support Him’: Vijender Singh Offers Rajpal Yadav A Role in His Upcoming Film

After Sonu Sood, Vijender Singh has also offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film, as the actor remains lodged in Tihar Jail.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Boxer-turned-actor Vijender Singh has offered work to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Singh’s gesture comes as several members of the film industry have stepped forward to support Yadav after he surrendered in connection with a cheque-bounce case and an alleged Rs 9 crore debt.

Vijender Singh Offers Rajpal Yadav A Role In Film

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 40-year-old wrote, “I respect true talent. Rajpal Yadav has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters.”

Singh further added that he would like to collaborate with Yadav on his upcoming film. “I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by Sanjay Sanju Saini, and we would like to support him at this time,” he wrote.

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had also offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his film along with a signing amount to help him financially. In fact, he was the first one to come forward. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav also offered Rs 11 lakh, while KRK offered Rs 10 lakh. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh pledged Rs 1.11 crore to help Yadav repay the debt and secure bail. Singer Guru Randhawa also extended support, announcing that Yadav will feature in one of his upcoming music videos, with an advance payment already made.

Several other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and director David Dhawan, have also reportedly offered financial assistance.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court directed him to do so within two days. A day before his surrender, he filed a petition seeking more time to repay the dues, but the court rejected his plea.

The case dates back to 2010, when Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, the actor allegedly suffered heavy losses, and the loan amount reportedly increased over time, from Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore.

His legal troubles began after cheques issued towards repayment started bouncing. In 2018, a magistrate’s court found him guilty under Section 138 (cheque dishonour) and sentenced him to six months in jail.

Yadav later approached the sessions court, which upheld the verdict. He then moved the Delhi High Court, which suspended the sentence and granted him time to clear the dues. However, he was unable to repay the amount, and the court refused to grant him more time. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter next on February 16.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What offer has Vijender Singh made to Rajpal Yadav?

Vijender Singh has offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film. He expressed respect for Yadav's talent and his contributions to Indian cinema.

Why did Rajpal Yadav surrender in Tihar Jail?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered in Tihar Jail following a Delhi High Court directive in connection with a cheque-bounce case and an alleged Rs 9 crore debt.

What is the origin of Rajpal Yadav's debt case?

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav took a Rs 5 crore loan for his directorial debut, 'Ata Pata Laapata.' The film's failure led to increasing debt and bounced cheques.

Who else has offered support to Rajpal Yadav?

Several figures from the film industry and beyond, including Sonu Sood, KRK, and Guru Randhawa, have offered roles, financial assistance, or support to Rajpal Yadav.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijender Singh Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake Between Suryakumar And Salman Agha At Toss - Report
IND vs PAK: No Handshake Between Suryakumar And Salman Agha At Toss - Report
News
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
News
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
World
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget