‘Want To Support Him’: Vijender Singh Offers Rajpal Yadav A Role in His Upcoming Film

Boxer-turned-actor Vijender Singh has offered work to actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Singh’s gesture comes as several members of the film industry have stepped forward to support Yadav after he surrendered in connection with a cheque-bounce case and an alleged Rs 9 crore debt.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 40-year-old wrote, “I respect true talent. Rajpal Yadav has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters.”

Singh further added that he would like to collaborate with Yadav on his upcoming film. “I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by Sanjay Sanju Saini, and we would like to support him at this time,” he wrote.

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had also offered Rajpal Yadav a role in his film along with a signing amount to help him financially. In fact, he was the first one to come forward. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav also offered Rs 11 lakh, while KRK offered Rs 10 lakh. Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh pledged Rs 1.11 crore to help Yadav repay the debt and secure bail. Singer Guru Randhawa also extended support, announcing that Yadav will feature in one of his upcoming music videos, with an advance payment already made.

Several other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and director David Dhawan, have also reportedly offered financial assistance.

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court directed him to do so within two days. A day before his surrender, he filed a petition seeking more time to repay the dues, but the court rejected his plea.

The case dates back to 2010, when Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, the actor allegedly suffered heavy losses, and the loan amount reportedly increased over time, from Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore.

His legal troubles began after cheques issued towards repayment started bouncing. In 2018, a magistrate’s court found him guilty under Section 138 (cheque dishonour) and sentenced him to six months in jail.

Yadav later approached the sessions court, which upheld the verdict. He then moved the Delhi High Court, which suspended the sentence and granted him time to clear the dues. However, he was unable to repay the amount, and the court refused to grant him more time. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter next on February 16.