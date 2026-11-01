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English NewsEntertainmentVrindavan's 'Gen Z Baba' Shashwat Acharya Goes Viral, Gets Compared To 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard

Vrindavan's 'Gen Z Baba' Shashwat Acharya Goes Viral, Gets Compared To 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard

Vrindavan's 19-year-old Shashwat Acharya has gone viral as 'Gen Z Baba', with social media users comparing his looks to Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vrindavan's Swami Shashwat Acharya, 19, went viral online.
  • His youthful appearance earned him the 'Gen Z Baba' nickname.
  • Netizens compare him to Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.
  • He is a young Bhagwat Katha Vachak from Vrindavan.

Vrindavan has a new sensation! A spiritual speaker Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj has gone viral all across various social media platforms. The 19-year-old, popularly being called 'Gen Z Baba' and 'Pookie Baba', has caught the internet's attention for his youthful looks, curly hair and striking resemblance to Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. Internet is calling him 'Desi Mike Wheeler'.

ALSO READ: 'Aap Pehle Hi Halke Hokar Aa Jao': Nyrraa Banerji Talks About How Intimate Scenes Are Shot

Who Is Vrindavan's 'Gen Z Baba' Shashwat Acharya?

Shashwat Acharya describes himself as a 'Young Bhagwat Katha Vachak' in his Instagram bio. He also identifies as the Peethadhishwar of Shridham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The title refers to the head of a religious institution.

Known as Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj, he has been sharing religious content online. However, his recent viral popularity has brought a different kind of attention, with social media users focusing on his age and appearance.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma

Netizens Compare Him To 'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Woldhard

Acharya's curly hair and youthful features have prompted comparisons with Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things. Some users have jokingly dubbed him the show's desi version of Mike, imagining an alternate-universe character who has swapped Hawkins for Vrindavan.

The comments section has been just as lively. One user wrote, "Mike babaa"

Another asked, "Baba ji apka youtube channel hai?"

A third commented, "Religion is the most profitable business in india."

One social media user also praised his appearance, writing, "This young baba has a face card so strong that the internet just can't stop crushing on him."

A separate user wrote, "People be commenting 'Facecardaeshwar' baba. are yall fr? the most unserious generation."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj?

He is a 19-year-old spiritual speaker from Vrindavan who has gone viral on social media. He is known for his youthful looks and for sharing religious content.

Why is Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj called 'Gen Z Baba'?

He is called 'Gen Z Baba' and 'Pookie Baba' due to his young age and youthful appearance. His popularity has grown significantly on various social media platforms.

What is Swami Shashwat Acharya's official title?

He describes himself as a 'Young Bhagwat Katha Vachak' on Instagram. He is also the Peethadhishwar of Shridham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan, meaning he heads a religious institution.

Who do netizens compare Swami Shashwat Acharya to?

Netizens compare him to Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things. This comparison is due to his curly hair and youthful features, earning him the nickname 'Desi Mike Wheeler'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Stranger Things Shashwat Acharya Gen Z Baba Vrindavan Baba Finn Wolfhard Mike Wheeler
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