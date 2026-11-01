Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vrindavan's Swami Shashwat Acharya, 19, went viral online.

His youthful appearance earned him the 'Gen Z Baba' nickname.

Netizens compare him to Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.

He is a young Bhagwat Katha Vachak from Vrindavan.

Vrindavan has a new sensation! A spiritual speaker Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj has gone viral all across various social media platforms. The 19-year-old, popularly being called 'Gen Z Baba' and 'Pookie Baba', has caught the internet's attention for his youthful looks, curly hair and striking resemblance to Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. Internet is calling him 'Desi Mike Wheeler'.

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Who Is Vrindavan's 'Gen Z Baba' Shashwat Acharya?

Shashwat Acharya describes himself as a 'Young Bhagwat Katha Vachak' in his Instagram bio. He also identifies as the Peethadhishwar of Shridham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The title refers to the head of a religious institution.

Known as Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj, he has been sharing religious content online. However, his recent viral popularity has brought a different kind of attention, with social media users focusing on his age and appearance.

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Netizens Compare Him To 'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Woldhard

Acharya's curly hair and youthful features have prompted comparisons with Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things. Some users have jokingly dubbed him the show's desi version of Mike, imagining an alternate-universe character who has swapped Hawkins for Vrindavan.

The comments section has been just as lively. One user wrote, "Mike babaa"

Another asked, "Baba ji apka youtube channel hai?"

He is such a Gen-Z baba 💅🏻 — Jags (@jagsstfu) October 29, 2026

A third commented, "Religion is the most profitable business in india."

Oho clean shaved, curly hair Baba https://t.co/oXzfnsMqNG — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 28, 2026

One social media user also praised his appearance, writing, "This young baba has a face card so strong that the internet just can't stop crushing on him."

A separate user wrote, "People be commenting 'Facecardaeshwar' baba. are yall fr? the most unserious generation."