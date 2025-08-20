Vlogger Shows Waterlogged Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji In Mumbai Rains

The relentless downpour in Mumbai has once again brought the city to a standstill, with even Bollywood’s biggest names facing the brunt of flooding. Residences of star families including the Bachchans, Devgns, Deols and Chopras have been badly hit, with water seeping both outside and inside their homes.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow impacted with Mumbai rain

Vlogger Sagar Thakur has been documenting the situation, sharing videos that reveal how celebrity homes too have been caught in the chaos. In one of his clips, he showed murky water rising up to calf level outside Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Juhu residence, Prateeksha. Entering through the main gate, Sagar interacted with the security staff before being asked to leave.

“Aap dekh sakte hain kitna paani bhar chuka hai. Kaha jaa raha hai Amitabh Bachchan khud aae the wiper leke, paani nikaal rahe the. Kitna bhi paisa ho, 1000 crore, Mumbai ki baarish se koi nahi bach paaya hai. Na Ambani, na Amitabh Bachchan (You can see how much water there is. It's being said that Amitabh Bachchan himself was wiping the floors with a wiper. No matter how rich you are, no one is spared by the Mumbai rain. Neither Ambani, nor Amitabh Bachchan)," Sagar said in his Instagram vlog.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol's home, Aditya Chopra's home

Sagar’s videos also showcased the surroundings of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s home, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s residence, as well as the Deol family property. With two days of continuous showers, the entire stretch outside these celebrity homes was submerged.

Social media reactions

The visuals quickly sparked conversations online. While many expressed concern for the city’s residents, others found the irony of celebrities facing the same struggle as common citizens worth noting. One user commented, “Kyu bade logo ke ghar dikha rahe ho garibo ka bhi dikhao sach ka samna karwo hum bhi mumbai me hi rahte he (You should show homes of the less fortunate. We also live in Mumbai).”

Another remark read, “Kyu amitabh bachchan se bhagwan ki khas dosti h kya jo unke ghar pani nahi bharega (Did you imagine Amitabh Bachchan is special friends with god that his house won't be flooded?).”

A third user simply summed it up: “Mumbai always keeps you humble.”

Red Alert in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the situation across Maharashtra remains grim. According to the state’s Disaster Management Department, six people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours, while five others remain missing in Nanded district.

Eighteen NDRF teams have been deployed in affected areas, supported by six SDRF units. In Nanded’s Mukhed region, rescue officials evacuated 293 stranded residents to safety.