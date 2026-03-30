Vivian Dsena, Wife Nouran Aly Welcome Baby Boy; Actor Announces Birth Of ‘Prince’

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Bigg Boss fame Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly have welcomed their second child together, a boy. The actor shared the news with fans on Instagram on Monday. The couple had earlier welcomed their daughter, Layan, in 2022, the same year they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

‘Kingdom Just Got Bigger’

“Went a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced; they’re lived first,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

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Dsena added, “The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... it’s a Prince.”

The actor, who converted to Islam from Christianity, captioned the post with the word: “Alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Fans flooded the comments section of his post with congratulatory messages. Many simply dropped heart emoticons.

“Woke up to the most heart-melting news. Baby Vivi. MashaAllah,” wrote one social media user. Another added, “Congratulations to both of you.” “Omg!!!! Congratulations Nouran Aly sending you all the love,” expressed a third.

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Vivian, Nouran’s Secret Nikah

Vivian Dsena married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in an intimate ceremony. The actor had converted to Islam before their wedding. Before marrying Vivian, Nouran was already a mother to two daughters, whom the actor later embraced as his own. After their marriage, the couple welcomed a daughter, and with the birth of their son, Vivian and Nouran are now parents to four children.

Nouran first came into the public eye when she visited her husband inside the Bigg Boss house.

Vivian was previously married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. The couple separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in December 2021.