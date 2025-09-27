Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentVivek Oberoi Recalls Losing His Childhood Sweetheart To Cancer At 17: 'She Was Girl Of My Dreams'

Vivek Oberoi Recalls Losing His Childhood Sweetheart To Cancer At 17: 'She Was Girl Of My Dreams'

Vivek Oberoi opened up about losing his childhood sweetheart to blood cancer at 18, recalling how the tragedy shaped his views on love, heartbreak, and the fear of emotional vulnerability.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Vivek Oberoi has never shied away from speaking about the highs and lows that have shaped his journey, both personally and professionally. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about one of the earliest and most painful tragedies of his life—the loss of his childhood sweetheart.

Vivek Oberoi on losing her childhood sweetheart to blood cancer

Speaking with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel, Vivek shared how he witnessed his first love pass away when she was just 17. At the time, Vivek was 18. “You have to be open again and feel again even if you go through heartbreak. For example, I lost my childhood sweetheart to blood cancer. I was 18 and she was 17, and I saw her pass away right in front of my eyes,” he said.

Looking back, Vivek said he first fell in love at the age of 13 and believed she would be his partner for life. “We fell in love when I was 13, and it was that kind of ‘puppy love’ where we gave each other cards. I was very sure that she was the girl I was going to marry when I grew older, and we had thought about getting married, having kids and the rest of our lives together. Suddenly, she went away. She was diagnosed in January, and she was gone by March,” he recalled.

How his girlfriend's death affected Vivek Oberoi

The tragedy left a deep impact on him, creating a lasting fear of heartbreak. “I have always been very emotional and sensitive throughout my life. I don’t like living in fear of getting my heart broken again, because I have done that before, and I know what that feels like. When I insulate myself after a heartbreak, I get very lonely, and that isn’t my nature. If you do something completely against your nature, you will automatically feel like a fish out of the water,” he reflected.

In an earlier interview with Men’sXP, Vivek had also spoken about the heartbreaking moment when he realised the extent of her illness. “I kept trying to call her, but she wasn’t answering. She had mentioned earlier that she wasn’t feeling well, and I thought it was just a cold. When I couldn’t reach her or her family, I called her cousin, who told me she was in the hospital. I rushed there. We had been in a relationship for 5–6 years, and she was the girl of my dreams. Then I found out she was in the final stage of acute Lymphoblastic leukemia.”

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vivek Oberoi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget