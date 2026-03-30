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Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his review of Aditya Dhar’s much-talked-about film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2. To watch the film starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, the Kashmir Files director travelled from the California countryside to Los Angeles.

‘Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant.’: Vivek Agnihotri’s Review

The review came after Vivek Agnihotri allegedly liked an Instagram Reel by Dhruv Rathee, who called Dhurandhar a “propaganda film”.

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“Dhurandhar: The Revenge. I was in the countryside of California, and finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, Aditya Dhar. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you,” he wrote on X.

Agnihotri also praised two crafts he felt elevated the film into what many are calling a “cinematic masterpiece”.

“Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and Saini S Johray’s exceptional production design. In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece,” he went on to say.

Agnihotri’s Special Salute; Warning For Aditya Dhar

Agnihotri added that Dhurandhar saw a rare synergy between the two. “In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.”

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He went on to give “unsolicited word” of advice to Aditya Dhar. “You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive.”

The 52-year-old ended his post by praising the entire team behind the film: “And everyone else in Team Dhurandhar, you rock.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge



I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar.



Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

In the comments section, many pointed out that the filmmaker reportedly liked a Reel calling Dhurandhar 2 a “propaganda film”. Many even asked him to do justice with his upcoming film on Operation Sindoor.

“But Saar you liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film,” wrote one social media user.

Another added, “​​You are a fraud, 3rd rate film maker who was trolling Dhurandhar, few days ago. Don’t try and associate with the film now. Stay in Los Angeles and shoot sleazy movies, because that’s all you’re good at.”

“But you liked post of Dhruv Rathee on insta i guess in which he said Dhurandhar is a propaganda movie,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Do justice with operation sindoor how Aditya did with dhurandhar that's all i ask you.”

“But please drop that project "Op Sindhoor" I know you want to poach both the cinematographer and the production designer, still better drop this idea of making "Op Sindhoor" - begging with folded hands,” said a fifth.