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HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri Travels From California To LA to Watch Dhurandhar 2; Acknowledges Two Less Celebrated Crafts

Vivek Agnihotri Travels From California To LA to Watch Dhurandhar 2; Acknowledges Two Less Celebrated Crafts

Vivek Agnihotri praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge as “brilliant” after allegedly liking an Instagram reel by Dhruv Rathee that called the film propaganda.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his review of Aditya Dhar’s much-talked-about film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2. To watch the film starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, the Kashmir Files director travelled from the California countryside to Los Angeles. 

‘Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant.’: Vivek Agnihotri’s Review

The review came after Vivek Agnihotri allegedly liked an Instagram Reel by Dhruv Rathee, who called Dhurandhar a “propaganda film”. 

ALSO READ| ‘Did Peak Detailing Run Out By Dhurandhar 2?’ Shilpa Godbole Questions Aditya Dhar Over ‘Mother’ Scene

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge. I was in the countryside of California, and finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, Aditya Dhar. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you,” he wrote on X. 

Agnihotri also praised two crafts he felt elevated the film into what many are calling a “cinematic masterpiece”.

“Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and Saini S Johray’s exceptional production design. In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece,” he went on to say.

Agnihotri’s Special Salute; Warning For Aditya Dhar

Agnihotri added that Dhurandhar saw a rare synergy between the two. “In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

He went on to give “unsolicited word” of advice to Aditya Dhar. “You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive.”

The 52-year-old ended his post by praising the entire team behind the film: “And everyone else in Team Dhurandhar, you rock.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

In the comments section, many pointed out that the filmmaker reportedly liked a Reel calling Dhurandhar 2 a “propaganda film”. Many even asked him to do justice with his upcoming film on Operation Sindoor.  

“But Saar you liking a Dhruv Rathee video calling Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda film,” wrote one social media user. 

Another added, “​​You are a fraud, 3rd rate film maker who was trolling Dhurandhar, few days ago. Don’t try and associate with the film now. Stay in Los Angeles and shoot sleazy movies, because that’s all you’re good at.”

“But you liked post of Dhruv Rathee on insta i guess in which he said Dhurandhar is a propaganda movie,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Do justice with operation sindoor how Aditya did with dhurandhar that's all i ask you.”

“But please drop that project "Op Sindhoor" I know you want to poach both the cinematographer and the production designer, still better drop this idea of making "Op Sindhoor" - begging with folded hands,” said a fifth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vivek Agnihotri say about 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'?

Vivek Agnihotri praised the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it 'Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant.' He traveled to Los Angeles specifically to watch it.

Which aspects of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' did Vivek Agnihotri highlight?

Agnihotri specifically acknowledged Vikash Nowlakha's cinematography and Saini S Johray's production design, stating they elevated the film into a 'masterpiece'.

What advice did Vivek Agnihotri give to Aditya Dhar?

He advised Aditya Dhar to stay mindful of the 'ecosystem,' describing it as both 'vicious' and 'seductive'.

How did social media users react to Vivek Agnihotri's review?

Some users questioned Agnihotri's review, pointing out that he had previously liked a post calling 'Dhurandhar 2' a 'propaganda film'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vivek Agnihotri Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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