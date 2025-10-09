Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vishal Dadlani And Shreya Ghoshal Pay Homage To Zubeen Garg On Indian Idol 16. Watch

Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal will pay tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Indian Idol 16, performing his iconic songs and honoring his legacy on the show starting October 18.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming season of Indian Idol 16 will feature a heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, with judges Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal leading the homage. Sony Entertainment Television shared a sneak peek on Instagram, showing the duo interacting with a talented contestant from Assam.

Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal's tribute to Zubeen Garg

As the contestant introduced himself, Vishal Dadlani remarked, "Amazing. One of the most musical places." Speaking about Zubeen Garg, he added, "He is one of the biggest stars jo India mein kabhi paeda huye. As an Assamese, Zubeen ko kho dena isn't a small thing (He is one of the biggest stars who was ever born in India. As an Assamese, losing Zubeen isn't a small matter). But Zubeen was one of the greatest of all time."

Shreya Ghoshal joined the contestant to perform Zubeen’s iconic Assamese track Mayabini. Later, she teamed up with Vishal to sing his hit Jaane Kya from the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The clip concluded with Vishal saying, "Zubeen forever." Sony’s post invited viewers to watch the show starting October 18, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Zubeen Garg’s untimely death

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His body was flown first to Delhi and later to Guwahati on September 21.

A 10-member SIT is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. So far, six arrests have been made, including Zubeen’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, event organiser Shyamku Mahanta, manager Siddhant Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.

Indian Idol 16 returns

Indian Idol returns for its 16th season under the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist, premiering on October 18 on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. Alongside Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal, rapper Badshah joins as a judge.

Since its debut in 2004, Indian Idol has been a launchpad for musical talent across India and continues to celebrate the country’s rich musical heritage.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Shreya Ghoshal Indian Idol Zubeen Garg
