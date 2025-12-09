Vikram Bhatt, Wife Sent To 7-Day Police Custody In ₹30-Crore Film Investment Fraud Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVikram Bhatt, Wife Sent To 7-Day Police Custody In ₹30-Crore Film Investment Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, have been sent to seven-day police custody after a complaint accused them of duping a businessman of over ₹30 crore under the pretext of film production.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, have been placed under seven-day police custody by a Udaipur court in connection with a major fraud case reportedly involving over ₹30 crore.

Vikram Bhatt and his wife sent to custody

The duo was detained in Mumbai on December 7 and transported to Udaipur late Monday night. They were produced before the ACJM court on Tuesday, where the police sought extended custody.

According to the prosecution’s counsel, the investigating team informed the court that crucial financial documents, invoices and electronic devices linked to the case were yet to be seized from Bhatt’s Mumbai office. The court, agreeing to the request, granted seven days’ custody. The couple will next appear before the court on December 16.

A special police unit headed by Deputy SP Chhagan Rajpurohit had travelled to Mumbai to execute the arrest and subsequently brought the filmmaker and his wife to Udaipur on transit remand.

About ₹30 crore fraud case

The development stems from an FIR filed on November 17 by Dr Ajay Murdia, who alleged that he was duped of more than ₹30 crore by Bhatt, his wife and six other individuals. He claimed he was lured into investing with promises of film production, including a biopic based on his late wife.

Dr Murdia has stated that he met Dinesh Kataria at an event, where the concept of a biographical film was first suggested. He was later invited to Mumbai on April 24 last year, where Kataria introduced him to Vikram Bhatt. Talks around the film soon expanded into a larger slate of projects, and Dr Murdia was reportedly assured significant profits.

The complaint alleges that Bhatt and Shwetambari promised that if Murdia initially invested ₹7 crore and provided additional funding, they would produce four films worth ₹47 crore, adding that the ventures would yield earnings of ₹100–200 crore.

Investigators say the money was allegedly diverted using fabricated invoices and misleading financial paperwork, with no actual progress on any of the promised projects. The police are now examining financial trails, documents and communication records to substantiate the claims.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
