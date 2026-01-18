From Thalapathy To Thalaivan? Vijay’s Long Road From Cinema To Politics

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) One day, he would unexpectedly pedal through a quiet neighbourhood street, turning an ordinary moment into a spectacle as crowds gathered around him. On another, he would stand on a stage at a film function, weaving seemingly simple stories laced with meaning—yet pointed messages for those in power—each word met with thunderous applause and an unmistakable emotional connection with the audience.

About 25-30 years ago, it was just unthinkable that the cute, shy and mild-mannered actor Vijay would one day go on to launch a political party and aspire to become the chief minister.

Now, while many people are seriously debating its possibility, Vikraman, who directed Vijay in 'Poove Unakkaga,' told PTI: "Even back then, I was confident that he would go on to rule the cinema industry. I knew there was something special about him that would make people go crazy for him." Bharathan, who wrote the dialogues for 'Ghilli' and 'Madhurey', and also directed Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Bairavaa, concurs with Vikraman.

Poove Unakkaga turned out to be the first breakthrough in the actor's then fledgling career in cinema, and he eventually transformed into a mega star as he pursued the tried-and-tested formula of strong emotions, family-oriented themes, humour, high-octane action, and hit songs.

Vijay's family introduced the promotional title "Ilaya Thalapathy" (Young Commander) for his third film itself, Rasigan (1994), which reflected their confidence and understanding of the importance of branding. This moniker would evolve over more than a decade as he matured into the undisputed "Thalapathy." So, will Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay, now 51-year old, graduate as 'Thalaivan' (leader) from being the 'Thalapathy' (commander)? While there could be no definitive answers, it is clear that Vijay cannot be easily discouraged, and he had all along, carefully crafted a career roadmap to align with his goal of political transformation.

When Vijay's fans, mobilised under the banner of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay's forum for the people) won local body polls in 2021 using the actor's photos, it raised eyebrows and set the tone for his eventual political debut. Many of the VMI office-bearers are today functionaries of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Years ago, when Vijay began narrating stories in public functions, a popular trait of a towering political personality, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, many thought that he was biting off more than he could chew. Like tall political leaders, including the late, iconic 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi, he began addressing his admirers and fans using a signature phrase to establish bond and connect.

"En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum...Nanba, Nanbi," (You live in my heart, friends) is Vijay's popular phrase to hail his supporters. Like some noted leaders, including Jayalalithaa, Vijay had rarely given interviews to the press and had all along spoken less in public, something he follows now in politics too.

When his movie 'Thalaiva (The Leader, 2013)' had the tagline "Born to Lead," it gave a first, clear hint of his political ambition, but it was not definitive enough to conclude. However, about 2 years before Thalaiva, he had called on Anna Hazare at the venue of his fast in Delhi and expressed support, and it set tongues wagging.

As expected, Thalaiva courted controversy, and the movie's release was delayed in Tamil Nadu by 2 weeks and it was screened only after its tagline had been removed. The AIADMK was in power at that time.

When he tackled on-screen the challenges faced by farmers in his film Kaththi (2014) it marked the arrival of a messiah for his fans. As his stardom grew, his films began to mirror an increasingly political undercurrent. Atlee’s Mersal (2017) stirred political controversy as a dialogue condemning the GST provoked BJP leaders, with H Raja publicly commenting on Vijay’s Christian faith and accusing him of fueling a “hatred campaign.” Sarkar (2018) shifted focus to electoral politics and election fraud, and the speculation about Vijay’s political ambitions intensified. Then, following the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, Vijay visited the victims’ families and offered a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each.

The tips like "Usuppethuravankitta ummunnum,' (Be calm, move on by ignoring detractors) he gave in public functions became very popular. Also, the dialogues from his films were quite special that continued to be etched in people's memory, like "I am waiting (delivered with quiet intensity before a major action sequence, from Thuppaki and later Katthi), also helped elevate his stature.

Vijay first appeared on screen as a child artiste in Vetri (1984), a Vijayakanth-starrer directed by his father, S A Chandrasekhar. At 18, he made his debut as a lead actor in 'Naalaiya Theerpu' (1992), a flop. For his second movie, Vijay was cast as Vijayakanth's younger brother in Sendhoorapandi (1993). The immense popularity of Vijayakanth proved instrumental in the commercial success of the film, which blended action and romance with a narrative of villagers resisting feudal exploitation.

Possessing both charisma and conviction, Vijay has the tools; yet, transforming screen heroism into real-world leadership is another battle. As his own story hints, even a 'Thalapathy' may need a 'Senthoorapandi' moment—a rare confluence of opportunity, mentorship, and decisive action—to navigate the rugged terrain of politics and polls. PTI VGN/SSK VGN ROH

