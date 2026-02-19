Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay Deverakonda's Jubilee Hills Home Decked Up As Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna Nears

Vijay-Rashmika’s Wedding: Ahead of their marriage, a leaked wedding invite and videos of Vijay’s decorated Hyderabad home have gone viral on social media.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence is all decked up ahead of his wedding with actor Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur. This comes as the couple remain tight-lipped about their upcoming wedding. They were spotted arriving together at Mumbai airport and flying out of the financial capital of India. A few hours later, their wedding invite went viral on social media, and a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that the invite was not a fake one and was in fact real. 

Vijay’s Jubilee Hills Residence Lit Up

Ahead of their wedding next week in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda’s house is adorned with floral décor and lights, and a video of the same has been gaining significant traction on social media. The video was shared with the text “Wedding celebration begins. Vijay Rashmika”. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Although Rashmika Mandanna claimed she didn’t know what the reporter was talking about when asked about the wedding at the airport, Vijay’s decorated home and the leaked invite speak for themselves.

How Did Social Media Users React?

After watching the video, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts in the comments section. One fan said, “Finally wedding vibes.”

“Is it true?” asked another. 

A third posted, “Congratulations, cuties.”

“Can’t wait for their wedding,” expressed yet another social media user. 

Many even dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of the video. 

Vijay-Rashmika’s Viral Wedding Invite

Vijay and Rashmika’s simple yet elegant wedding card was leaked online, confirming the dates and the venue. The couple will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, and the wedding reception is in Hyderabad on March 4.

The text on the invite read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It added, “As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

“We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together,” the invite further read. 

The invite ended with the words: “Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and went on to work together in Dear Comrade. Their on-screen presence won people’s hearts, and rumours of their relationship picked up pace. The two got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October of 2025 in Hyderabad. 


Frequently Asked Questions

Where is actor Vijay Deverakonda's residence located?

Vijay Deverakonda's residence is located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It has been decorated with lights and floral drapes.

When and where will Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding reception be held?

The wedding reception will be held on March 4th in Hyderabad at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The event will start from 7:00 PM onwards.

When did Vijay and Rashmika get engaged?

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October 2025. The event took place in Hyderabad.

When will the wedding ceremony of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna take place?

The couple's wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 26th. It will be a small and intimate ceremony held in Udaipur.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna
