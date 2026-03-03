Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships For Class 9 And 10 Students In Telangana

Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships For Class 9 And 10 Students In Telangana

Vijay Deverakonda announced scholarships for select Class 9 and Class 10 students shortly after tying the knot with Rashmika Mandanna.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has introduced a scholarship initiative for students in Classes 9 and 10 enrolled in government schools across Telangana. He shared the news while visiting his native village, Thummanapeta, on Monday. Vijay was accompanied by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, and their family as they conducted the housewarming ceremony and performed puja at their newly built home.

Vijay Announces Scholarships

Through his charitable trust, Vijay revealed that scholarships will be awarded to students from 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana. The initiative aims to support students in completing their basic education without financial stress.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Celebrate With Sweets And Annadanam Across 20+ Cities

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Vijay is seen announcing that students who secure first and second rank will receive the scholarships.

Following the announcement, Rashmika, who was standing next to him, was seen applauding the initiative. Vijay’s mother appeared emotional and proud. The crowd responded with loud cheers. Vijay also assured residents of his hometown that he would visit the village more frequently going forward.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were in a long-term relationship and kept their dating life, as well as their wedding preparations, private for a long time. The couple officially confirmed their marriage on Instagram after their wedding invitation leaked online. 

ALSO READ| After Udaipur Wedding, Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Photos With PM Modi Take Over The Internet

They tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close friends and family members.

The newlyweds are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which will be a strictly invite-only event.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new scholarship initiative launched by Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda has launched a scholarship initiative through his charitable trust to support students in Classes 9 and 10 from government schools in Telangana's Achampet Division.

Who is eligible for Vijay Deverakonda's scholarship program?

Students from 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana, specifically those in Classes 9 and 10, are eligible for the scholarship.

What is the goal of the scholarship initiative?

The initiative aims to help students complete their basic education without facing financial difficulties and to support their future education.

When and where did Vijay Deverakonda announce the scholarship?

Vijay Deverakonda announced the scholarship initiative on Monday while visiting his native village, Thummanapeta, Telangana.

Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
