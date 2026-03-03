Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships For Class 9 And 10 Students In Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has introduced a scholarship initiative for students in Classes 9 and 10 enrolled in government schools across Telangana. He shared the news while visiting his native village, Thummanapeta, on Monday. Vijay was accompanied by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, and their family as they conducted the housewarming ceremony and performed puja at their newly built home.

Vijay Announces Scholarships

Through his charitable trust, Vijay revealed that scholarships will be awarded to students from 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana. The initiative aims to support students in completing their basic education without financial stress.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Vijay is seen announcing that students who secure first and second rank will receive the scholarships.

Following the announcement, Rashmika, who was standing next to him, was seen applauding the initiative. Vijay’s mother appeared emotional and proud. The crowd responded with loud cheers. Vijay also assured residents of his hometown that he would visit the village more frequently going forward.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were in a long-term relationship and kept their dating life, as well as their wedding preparations, private for a long time. The couple officially confirmed their marriage on Instagram after their wedding invitation leaked online.

They tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close friends and family members.

The newlyweds are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which will be a strictly invite-only event.