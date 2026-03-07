ViRosh Sets Social Media On Fire As New Fashion Collab Charts 300 Million Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appear together on screen, the internet tends to pay attention. Now, 'ViRosh' proved that once again, as their latest collaboration exploded across social media, racking up more than 300 million views across platforms in just three days.

Fans flooded Instagram with likes, comments and shares after the new reel featuring the two actors dropped online. The celebrity collaboration post alone crossed 100 million views on Instagram within 72 hours and has already gathered more than 8 million organic likes, making it one of the biggest celebrity-led digital moments in India in recent times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

When The Internet’s Favourite Pair Shows Up

The excitement around the collaboration was fuelled largely by the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, a pairing that continues to spark massive curiosity among fans.

The campaign quickly turned into a viral social media event, drawing in audiences across platforms. Early performance numbers suggest the content reached over 250 million users within days of its launch.

The engagement numbers tell their own story. Apart from millions of likes, the reel has generated over four lakh shares, nearly 65,000 reposts and more than 29,500 comments. For a celebrity-driven campaign, engagement rates touching 7 to 8 percent are considered unusually strong.

Wedding Season Meets Star Power

The timing of the release also played perfectly into India’s wedding season, when audiences are already in the mood for celebration, music and grand visuals. The collaboration blended those festive themes with the star appeal of the two actors to create a digital moment that spread quickly across social media.

The campaign was created for ethnic wear labels Manyavar and Mohey and executed by advertising agency Prachar Communications. What makes the story even more interesting is the speed at which it came together. The entire concept and rollout were reportedly completed in under three days.

Rakshit Jain, Director, Prachar Communications, said: "Pulling off a campaign like this in just three days felt like orchestrating a high-stakes performance. Our decade-long relationship with Manyavar gave us the trust and clarity to move fast, and having Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on board amplified the excitement beyond what we could have imagined. Seeing millions of engagements in a couple of days proves that when deep collaboration meets bold and thoughtful execution, you can turn a tight timeline into a cultural moment that truly resonates."

What Vijay And Rashmika Said

For Rashmika Mandanna, the collaboration was about capturing the emotional side of weddings.

She said: "Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Vijay Deverakonda echoed that sentiment, highlighting how the campaign blended modern storytelling with traditional themes.

He said: "This campaign stood out for me because it captures the real energy and dynamics of relationships. The concept, the music, the outfits, everything came together in a way that feels contemporary yet deeply connected to tradition. The collaboration with Rashmika and the team was energising, and seeing how the audience responded so enthusiastically reinforced how impactful well-executed storytelling can be."

The Team Behind The Viral Moment

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer, Manyavar, said: "Partnering with Prachar has always given us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries while staying true to Manyavar’s vision. For this campaign, we wanted to capture the energy, fun, and emotion of modern weddings and bring it to life with Vijay and Rashmika in a way that feels authentic. Prachar’s deep understanding of our brand and our audience allowed us to take bold, creative decisions with confidence. Only a deep and trusted partnership like this could enable a campaign of this scale. With just five days to turn it around, this was the only team we could trust to deliver at this level. The response from audiences shows that combining strong collaboration, thoughtful storytelling, and star power can create something that resonates far beyond just a campaign."

Vedang Jain, Director at Prachar Communications, said, “Working with Manyavar and Mohey for over a decade has always been an enriching experience for us. With a brand that constantly looks to evolve and position itself as a market leader, campaigns like this give us the opportunity to experiment and create conversations that stand out in an increasingly cluttered social media landscape.

When Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda came together for this campaign, the idea was to channel the immense curiosity around them into a cultural moment for the brand. Seeing that translate into the most-liked organic branded collaboration post in India is incredibly gratifying and a testament to what long-standing partnerships with Manyavar and the right strategy can achieve.”