Vidyut Jammwal Climbs A Tree Naked, Internet Quips, ‘Tarzan Bhi Patte Pehenta Tha’. Watch Video

Vidyut Jammwal, widely regarded as one of the most physically disciplined actors in the industry, left social media both stunned and divided with his latest Instagram post. The actor, a trained practitioner of Kalaripayattu — among the oldest martial arts traditions in the world — shared a video on Saturday that quickly grabbed attention for its sheer audacity.

Vidyut’s viral tree-climbing video

In the clip, Vidyut is seen scaling a tree with remarkable agility — and without wearing any clothes. An ‘evil eye’ emoji strategically covers part of his back, but the video’s raw, unfiltered nature was enough to spark widespread chatter online.

Explaining the intent behind the act, Vidyut offered a philosophical note in his caption. “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness.”

He went on to elaborate on the physical and mental science behind the practice, adding, “Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

Internet reacts with shock, humour and admiration

As expected, the video triggered a flood of reactions in the comments section, ranging from disbelief to humour and even praise. One user questioned the necessity of the act, writing, “lekin ped pe chadhne ki liye nanga hone ki kya jarurat thi (But was it necessary to go naked for climbing a tree)?” Another quipped, “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir Aap to mahan ho (Even Tarzan wore a loincloth, but you are in a different league).”

Some viewers, however, saw inspiration rather than shock. “The confidence you carry within yourself sir biggest inspiration,” read one comment, while another admitted, “I was definitely not expecting this view.”

What’s next for Vidyut Jammwal

On the professional front, Vidyut was last seen in Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film emerged as a major box-office success, collecting ₹44 crore net in India within just five days of its release.

The actor is now gearing up for his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. Based on the iconic video game franchise, the film will feature Vidyut as Dhalsim, the yogi known for his fire-breathing abilities. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the project boasts an ensemble cast that includes Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and David Dastmalchian.