Vicky Kaushal Says He Fears Losing His Phone After Son Vihaan’s Birth. Know Why

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into a new chapter of their lives in November 2025 with the arrival of their baby boy. Earlier this month, the couple shared their son’s name, Vihaan Kaushal, and since then, Vicky has been candid about how deeply fatherhood has transformed him.

‘The most magical feeling’: Vicky on fatherhood

In a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, Vicky described becoming a father as an experience that has left him both overwhelmed and grateful. Speaking about the emotional shift, he said, “But I can tell you, it’s the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can’t describe it in words, the emotions you truly feel, the beautiful adjectives you can’t attach to this experience of becoming a father. It’s a mix of so many things. You feel unsettled at times. Sometimes, you realise you have to lead by example.”

The actor admitted that fatherhood has made him more conscious of his actions, even as he learns to trust himself in this new role. Reflecting on how his priorities have changed, Vicky added, “But overall, it feels like time has suddenly become priceless. Your centre changes, and there’s always something calling you back. For the first time, I am scared of losing my phone. I never bothered about it earlier, but now I have so many pictures and videos of my baby that I keep thinking, ‘Bas phone na kho jaaye’ (I just hope I don’t lose my phone). You crave that time with your child. It’s extremely precious. It has truly been my biggest blessing.”

First glimpse of baby Vihaan

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their son on November 7. On January 7, they offered fans a tender first glimpse of their newborn by sharing a photo on Instagram. While keeping his face hidden, the picture captured the couple gently holding their baby’s tiny hand. The caption read, “Our ray of light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Soon after, fans began drawing parallels between their son’s name and Vicky’s popular on-screen role as Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike, sparking affectionate chatter online.

What’s next for Vicky Kaushal

On the professional front, Vicky is riding high after earning acclaim for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhaava. He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently in production and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.