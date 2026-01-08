Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vicky Kaushal Says He Fears Losing His Phone After Son Vihaan's Birth. Know Why

Vicky Kaushal gets candid about fatherhood, revealing that after welcoming son Vihaan, he’s suddenly scared of losing his phone — now filled with countless photos and videos of his newborn.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into a new chapter of their lives in November 2025 with the arrival of their baby boy. Earlier this month, the couple shared their son’s name, Vihaan Kaushal, and since then, Vicky has been candid about how deeply fatherhood has transformed him.

‘The most magical feeling’: Vicky on fatherhood

In a recent chat with Just Too Filmy, Vicky described becoming a father as an experience that has left him both overwhelmed and grateful. Speaking about the emotional shift, he said, “But I can tell you, it’s the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can’t describe it in words, the emotions you truly feel, the beautiful adjectives you can’t attach to this experience of becoming a father. It’s a mix of so many things. You feel unsettled at times. Sometimes, you realise you have to lead by example.”

The actor admitted that fatherhood has made him more conscious of his actions, even as he learns to trust himself in this new role. Reflecting on how his priorities have changed, Vicky added, “But overall, it feels like time has suddenly become priceless. Your centre changes, and there’s always something calling you back. For the first time, I am scared of losing my phone. I never bothered about it earlier, but now I have so many pictures and videos of my baby that I keep thinking, ‘Bas phone na kho jaaye’ (I just hope I don’t lose my phone). You crave that time with your child. It’s extremely precious. It has truly been my biggest blessing.”

First glimpse of baby Vihaan

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their son on November 7. On January 7, they offered fans a tender first glimpse of their newborn by sharing a photo on Instagram. While keeping his face hidden, the picture captured the couple gently holding their baby’s tiny hand. The caption read, “Our ray of light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Soon after, fans began drawing parallels between their son’s name and Vicky’s popular on-screen role as Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike, sparking affectionate chatter online.

 
 
 
 
 
What’s next for Vicky Kaushal

On the professional front, Vicky is riding high after earning acclaim for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhaava. He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently in production and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their baby boy?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November 2025. They shared their son's name, Vihaan Kaushal, earlier this month.

What is the name of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's son?

The couple named their son Vihaan Kaushal. This name has drawn comparisons to Vicky's on-screen character, Major Vihaan Shergill, from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

How has fatherhood changed Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal describes fatherhood as the 'most magical feeling,' making him more conscious of his actions and his priorities. He now cherishes time with his child and even fears losing his phone with all the baby pictures.

What was the first glimpse of baby Vihaan shared by the couple?

On January 7, Vicky and Katrina shared a photo on Instagram holding their baby's tiny hand, keeping his face hidden. The caption expressed their gratitude and joy.

What are Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects?

Vicky Kaushal recently received acclaim for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava'. He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War', which is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
