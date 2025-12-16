Did Vicky Kaushal Show Alia Bhatt His Newborn’s Photo? Viral Award Night Moment Sparks Fan Buzz

A brief exchange between Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt at a recent award ceremony has set social media abuzz. What seemed like a simple, friendly interaction quickly turned into a viral moment, with fans closely dissecting every gesture and expression. At the heart of the chatter is one intriguing question: was Vicky showing Alia pictures of his newborn son? While there’s no confirmation, the internet has already made up its mind.

The Viral Award Night Moment

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event looking striking in a black bodycon gown and made her way through the venue greeting familiar faces. Spotting Vicky Kaushal seated in the front row, she walked straight up to him and wrapped him in a warm hug. She then exchanged greetings with Ananya Panday, who was seated nearby.

However, it was what followed that truly caught everyone’s attention. Photographs from the evening show Vicky holding up his phone and showing something to Alia. Her reaction, covering her face in visible awe, quickly became the highlight of the night. Those candid frames were soon circulating widely across social media platforms.

Fans Are Convinced It Was A Baby Photo

Online speculation picked up speed as the images made their way to Reddit and other platforms. Many fans are convinced that Vicky was sharing pictures of his newborn son with Alia. Under one viral Reddit thread, a user commented, “Universal baby Dad rule : always show your baby photos to your coworkers,” while another wrote, “They both look so stunning, I wish they do a movie together again where vicky doesn't die 😭 I love their chemistry sm”

The curiosity didn’t stop there. One fan expressed their excitement saying, “Hume b dikhao hume b dekhna hai,” while another added, “Seeing her reactions I wanna see the baby so badly now, mujhe bhi dekhna hai😒.” Reflecting on Vicky’s appearance, a fan also noted, “Vicky is glowing in fatherhood! So happy for him and Kat.”

A Friendship Fans Have Always Rooted For

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt share a bond that audiences have admired since their Raazi promotions back in 2018. Their easy camaraderie off-screen struck a chord with fans, making them one of Bollywood’s most liked friendships. That connection is also why there is considerable excitement around their upcoming reunion in Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

After welcoming his son with Katrina Kaif last month, Vicky reportedly took some time away from work. So when the two actors crossed paths again at the award function, the warmth between them felt natural and instantly noticeable.