Arijit Singh Drops First Independent Song After Retirement Ahead Of Maha Shivratri

Arijit Singh Drops First Independent Song After Retirement Ahead Of Maha Shivratri

Arijit Singh, after announcing his retirement from playback singing, has released an independent track titled “O Shiv Mere”. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Mandeep Panghal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Arijit Singh has released his first independent track after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Marking his return with something unexpected, the singer dropped a devotional Shiva bhajan ahead of Maha Shivratri 2026, which falls on February 15 this year. What surprised fans even more was that despite having millions of followers, Arijit did not promote the song on social media.

Arijit Singh’s First Independent Song After Retirement

The track was released on February 9 on YouTube. Titled ‘O Shiv Mere’, the song is a Shiva bhajan written by lyricist Kumaar and has already crossed one lakh views on the platform. The bhajan has been composed by Mandeep Panghal and programmed by Piyush Ranjan.

Sharing the video on X, Kumaar wrote, “Thank you, Arijit Singh, for gracing this song with your sweet voice.” The bhajan soon struck a chord with listeners, who praised Arijit’s soulful and emotional rendition.

Fans Say ‘Arijit Singh Is Back’ 

As soon as the song dropped, fans flooded social media with reactions. One X user wrote, “Beautiful song.” Another commented, “Thank you. Great to see this release.” A third added, “Awesome lyrics.”

One YouTube user wrote, “No Filmfare, no Oscar, no Grammy. No award in the world can justify the level of Arijit’s voice and the feel he sings with. Arijit sir is not a voice. He is a feeling, an emotion. He is immortal. So lucky to have him in our generation.”

Another comment read, “Arijit Singh returns to his kingdom.”

A third person wrote, “Hoping this won’t be the last. Waiting for many more masterpieces from Arijit.”

Arijit Singh’s Retirement From Playback Singing

Earlier, Arijit Singh dropped his new song ‘Tere Sang’ with Iulia Vantur, which was released on the first day of Valentine’s Week, February 7, on the occasion of Rose Day. The track marked his first release since announcing his retirement from playback singing. The music video features Iulia Vantur alongside actor Deepak Tijori. The teaser was unveiled ahead of the release. The song is part of a short film titled ‘Echoes of Us’, which was announced last year.

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “Thank you all for giving me so much love over the years. I am happy to announce that from now on, I will not take up any new work as a playback singer. I am bidding farewell to this journey. It has been a wonderful ride.”

Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
