Valentine’s Day or the final day of the week of love is here, and people have been scrolling through the Internet to figure out what to do with their partners on this special day, which they’ll only get to celebrate again next year (Although, love doesn’t need a fixed date and probably shouldn’t either… but hey, the theatrics are part of the fun). From planning surprises at home to cute coffee dates and everything in between, couples have been going all out to make their loved ones happy and create memories for the times to come.

And if you’re planning a movie date but have been thinking hard on which film to watch today, don’t worry, as we’re here to help you. From Shahid Kapoor’s action-romance O’Romeo to Sunny Deol’s action-war drama Border 2, Rani Mukerji’s action-thriller Mardaani 3, and Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh 2 (and of course, how can we forget Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar), there’s something for every mood.

1- Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo

If watching the latest release is on your Valentine’s Day bingo card, then you can book tickets for Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo, which hit theatres just yesterday. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around gangsters Hussain Ustra and Sapna Didi, who once plotted to assassinate Dawood Ibrahim.



It has been rated “A” by CBFC and runs for 2 hours and 58 minutes. The film has so far minted Rs 8.89 crore at the box office.

IMDb Rating: 6.3

2. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, with a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, is currently the top choice among movie buffs. So, if you haven’t watched this spy action thriller by Aditya Dhar, you can either book tickets or stream it from the comfort of your home. The film is set in Karachi’s Lyari, drawing inspiration from real-world geopolitical events like the IC-814 hijacking and the 26/11 attacks.

The film has already become the longest-trending Indian film on BookMyShow and is shattering records on OTT as well. The film hit Netflix on January 30 and has since clocked over 15.8 million views, trending at #1 in around 11 countries.

At the box office, the film has minted Rs 838.32 crore, and fans are awaiting its sequel - Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will release on March 19. The film will clash with the Kannada film Toxic and the Malayalam film Aadu 3.

IMDb Rating: 8.3

3. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s Border 2

For those who missed what many called the biggest cinematic event of the year, Border 2 can be your pick. A sequel to the 1997 classic Border, the Anurag Singh directorial stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak war and leans heavily on nostalgia and action sequences to bring the battlefield to life.

It is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Going by its success, the makers - T-Series Films and JP Films - have already announced the third part. So, why miss out now and deal with FOMO later?

IMDb Rating: 7.3

4. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3

If you’re looking for a hard-hitting crime drama instead of romance, Mardaani 3 might just be your best bet. Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time taking on an international human trafficking ring. The film is being praised for its taut screenplay and Rani’s powerhouse performance, proving that the franchise still has plenty of fire left in it.

The movie has maintained a steady run since its release on January 30 and has surpassed the lifetime collections of the first two instalments. It has minted Rs 41.53 crore at the box office so far.

IMDb Rating: 7.6

5. Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2

For fans of slow-burn, atmospheric thrillers, Vadh 2 offers a “quietly terrifying” alternative. A sequel to the 2022 cult hit, the film stars veterans Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. The story follows the ageing couple as they are once again forced into a morally complex “execution” to protect their family, exploring the thin line between justice and crime.

Though it is a niche release compared to the big-budget films, it has been building a steady following through positive word-of-mouth. So far, the film has earned Rs 3.45 crore at the box office.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

So whether you’re in the mood for romance, action, or thriller, this Valentine’s Day has a movie for every kind of couple (and even for those flying solo). Pick the film that matches your vibe, book your tickets, make today count… because these are the memories you’ll look back on long after the credits roll.