Valentine’s Day: How Your Favourite Celebrities Celebrated The Day Of Love?

Just like you and me (and most of us, really), celebrities also celebrated Valentine’s Day with their partners, each in their own unique way. While some shared heartfelt write-ups and romantic throwbacks, others went the extra mile with surprises, tattoos, and more. Here’s a look at how your favourite stars marked the day of love this year.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a special Instagram Reel dedicated to his wife, Kajol, on his Instagram. The montage revisited their iconic on-screen journey together over the years.

While sharing the video, Ajay wrote, “Will you be my Valentine? Kajol.” The video was captioned as “His valentine in every era.” The video features memorable clips from the many films the duo has starred in together, including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated Valentine’s Day by recreating the iconic Titanic pose with husband Raj Kundra. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a picture of the two standing on the edge of a boat with their arms stretched wide, just like Jack and Rose.

She captioned the post, “Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so... Happy Valentine’s Day, my darling Cookie Raj Kundra.” Raj responded in the comments with, “Love you, my cookie #Cheesy.”

Kundra also shared a hilarious Valentine’s post of his own, comparing Shilpa’s glamorous Instagram look to her relaxed “at home” avatar. In the clip, he scrolls through her stunning photos before spotting her sitting comfortably in a hoodie, reading the newspaper. He wrote, “Instagram: Full on glamour, heroine vibes.. Ghar pe: Specs on, comfy mode. Meri jaan ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetogi? Happy Valentine’s, my adorable cookie, Shilpa Shetty.”

Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a heartfelt note for his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, along with a beautiful photograph of the two gazing at each other. The note began with a quote by Rumi.

“The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along. -Rumi”

He added, “My eternal love, my Priyanka, we didn't just happen to cross paths at the right time. We’ve been part of the same story since the beginning. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Yash

Radhika Pandit, the wife of the Kannada superstar Yash, shared a romantic picture of the two watching fireworks by the waterfront. She also penned a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude and love for her husband.

She wrote, “To the man who made it possible for me to dance like no one’s watching… I see the tiredness in your eyes, the sacrifices no one else notices, the weight of long days you carry without complaining. I know it’s for us. Thank you for choosing me every single day. Happy Valentine’s Day, my forever.”

Ankita Lokhande & Vikas Jain

TV couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain, kept things simple and meaningful this Valentine’s Day. Instead of grand gestures, the duo chose peace and quiet time together.

“This Valentine’s Day, we didn’t choose noise… We chose calmness… A date like this… honestly, the best one we’ve had this year,” read a part of Lokhande’s caption along with the reel.

Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda shared a heartwarming Valentine’s Day post for her actor husband Pulkit Samrat. The actress uploaded a romantic photo of the couple along with a sweet message that read, “Hello Valentine.”

The candid snapshot captured the two in an intimate, joyful moment, radiating warmth and love.

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a fun and adorable video montage featuring candid moments with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. The reel showcased the couple in different moods and settings, from winter strolls to playful moments and even karaoke scenes.

Along with the post, Soha wrote: “Happy Valentine's Day, Kunal Kemmu directed by me, obviously!! #valentine.”

Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is set to become a father soon, shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish for his wife Lin Laishram, and also for the baby on the way.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep wrote, “I found love in her eyes... and now I see our future in her smile. #HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the little heartbeat growing within.”

Reacting to the post, Lin dropped “I Love You” message in the comment section.

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

Popular television actress Avika Gor is celebrating her first Valentine's Day after marriage with her “home” Milind Chandwani. On the special occasion, Avika dedicated a beautiful note dedicated to her hubby, expressing how grateful she feels to have him in her life.

“Hi Husband, Some days I sit quietly and just think about how blessed I am to have you… and it overwhelms me. Not in a loud, dramatic way, but in a deep, peaceful way that settles in my heart. You came into my life and made it softer. Safer. Stronger. You love me in ways I didn’t even know I needed to be loved. You stand by me when I’m shining, and you hold me even closer when I’m struggling. That kind of love… it’s rare. And I don’t take it for granted for a single second,” a part of her note read.

She continued by thanking him for his love, patience, and support, calling him her home and her calm. She ended the message by saying how special it felt to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife.

Allu Sirish

Actor Allu Sirish marked Valentine’s Day with a sweet and heartfelt Instagram reel dedicated to his fiancée Nayanika Reddy, ahead of their wedding on March 6.

He captioned the reel, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Cutesh.” The video also included a text overlay that read, “Universe made us meet.”

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya surprised his fiancée Mahieka Sharma, with a new tattoo on his nape featuring her initial, “M,” creatively woven into a leopard design. The artwork includes two leopards, one symbolising strength and ambition, and the other made with flowing lines that form an “M” within its shape, representing their bond.