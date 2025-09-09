Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentUorfi Javed Vows Legal Action After Man Threatens To Morph Her Pictures

Uorfi Javed Vows Legal Action After Man Threatens To Morph Her Pictures

Reality TV star and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again taken a strong stand against online harassment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reality TV star and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again taken a strong stand against online harassment. On Tuesday, September 9, she revealed on Instagram that a man allegedly threatened to morph her photos and circulate them on social media, prompting her to speak out publicly and announce plans for legal action.

‘This guy has been harassing me,’ says Uorfi

Sharing a disturbing update on her Instagram Story, Uorfi posted a screenshot of the accused's profile and detailed the threats she received.

She wrote, “This guy has been harassing me to morph my pictures and upload them. He did, in fact, morph one and send it to me. I can’t believe what these men are doing with the technology available today.”

Plans to File Official Complaint

Known for her outspoken nature, Uorfi didn’t hold back and made it clear that she intends to pursue legal action.

“I will file an official complaint. But ladies, if you’re under such circumstances, please do not be scared. Go file a complaint. You are not the problem—it’s these men who are a blot on our society,” she added.

Uorfi’s Personal Life Update

Uorfi was recently in the news for opening up about her relationship status. In an interview with Mashable India, she revealed that she is in a committed long-distance relationship with a shy, media-shy boyfriend who lives in Delhi.

Uorfi’s Latest Work

On the work front, Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors India, where she emerged as a winner alongside poker player Nikita Luther. While she hasn’t officially announced her next project, reports suggest she will return with Season 2 of her reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, which offers a peek into her personal and professional life.

 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uorfi Javed
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders As Explosions Rock Doha
Israeli Forces Carry Out Targeted Strike On Hamas Leaders As Explosions Rock Doha
India
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Punjab Floods: PM Modi Assures Rs 1,600 Cr Relief Package After Gurdaspur Visit, Stresses Farmers' Well-Being
Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget