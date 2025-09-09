Uorfi Javed Vows Legal Action After Man Threatens To Morph Her Pictures

Reality TV star and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has once again taken a strong stand against online harassment. On Tuesday, September 9, she revealed on Instagram that a man allegedly threatened to morph her photos and circulate them on social media, prompting her to speak out publicly and announce plans for legal action.

‘This guy has been harassing me,’ says Uorfi

Sharing a disturbing update on her Instagram Story, Uorfi posted a screenshot of the accused's profile and detailed the threats she received.

She wrote, “This guy has been harassing me to morph my pictures and upload them. He did, in fact, morph one and send it to me. I can’t believe what these men are doing with the technology available today.”

Plans to File Official Complaint

Known for her outspoken nature, Uorfi didn’t hold back and made it clear that she intends to pursue legal action.

“I will file an official complaint. But ladies, if you’re under such circumstances, please do not be scared. Go file a complaint. You are not the problem—it’s these men who are a blot on our society,” she added.

Uorfi’s Personal Life Update

Uorfi was recently in the news for opening up about her relationship status. In an interview with Mashable India, she revealed that she is in a committed long-distance relationship with a shy, media-shy boyfriend who lives in Delhi.

Uorfi’s Latest Work

On the work front, Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors India, where she emerged as a winner alongside poker player Nikita Luther. While she hasn’t officially announced her next project, reports suggest she will return with Season 2 of her reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, which offers a peek into her personal and professional life.