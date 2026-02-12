Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Udit Narayan's Wife Files Police Complaint In Bihar, Claims Uterus Was Removed Without Her Permission

Udit Narayan’s Wife Files Police Complaint In Bihar, Claims Uterus Was Removed Without Her Permission

Singer Udit Narayan is in legal trouble again as his wife Ranjana Narayan Jha has filed a formal complaint at a police station in Bihar, alleging that her uterus was removed without her consent.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer Udit Narayan’s wife, Ranjana Narayan Jha, has filed a complaint in Bihar against him, alleging that her uterus was removed without her consent. She claimed that Udit, along with his two brothers and his second wife Deepa Narayan, was involved in the incident. Ranjana further alleged that she discovered the surgery years later while undergoing medical treatment.

Complaint Filed In Bihar

Ranjana submitted a formal complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Supaul, Bihar, accompanied by her advocate Karunakant Jha. She stated that she married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, according to Hindu rituals. She claimed that in 1985, Udit moved to Mumbai to build his singing career and later married Deepa Narayan without informing her. She also alleged that whenever she questioned him about the second marriage, he misled her and kept her in the dark for years, India Today reported. 

It is to be noted that Udit and Deepa tied the knot in 1985 and have a son, Aditya Narayan, who is also a playback singer.

After around 12 years, in 1996, Ranjana alleged that she was taken to a hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her permission. She claimed that Udit Narayan, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, was involved, and alleged that Deepa Narayan was present during the procedure.

She further claimed that she faced verbal harassment when she visited the singer’s home in Mumbai in 2006. According to her, she was treated similarly when she later visited her in-laws in Nepal. She said she has since been living at her parental home.

Ranjana said that she was forced to visit the police station over the singer’s broken promises and is now seeking justice. 

“You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women’s Police Station. I deserve justice,” NDTV quoted her as saying. 

She alleged that the police station initially refused to accept the complaint. “After we submitted a written application, it was accepted. But even today, he continues to deceive me. Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises again,” she added.

She added that she has been keeping unwell and needs his support more than ever now. “But Udit Narayan is neither saying anything nor doing anything. He came to the village recently and left after making promises once again.”

Ranjana said she had earlier approached the Family Court in Supaul and the Women’s Commission. According to her, Udit Narayan had acknowledged her as his wife in writing during earlier proceedings and had even submitted a compromise petition. However, he has not supported her since then. 

Women’s Police Station in-charge Anju Tiwari said the incidents mentioned in the complaint date back nearly 30 years, and an investigation is currently underway. She added that an FIR will be registered based on the findings of the investigation. 

 

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Udit Narayan BIHAR
