‘Tyranny Is Booming’: Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump In UK Christmas Message

US late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used a British television platform to launch a sharp political attack on President Donald Trump, months after his own chat show briefly disappeared from American screens.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, the 58-year-old comedian warned that “fascism” and “tyranny” are on the rise in the United States under the Trump administration. He also issued an apology to British viewers, acknowledging the global ripple effect of American politics.

“I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” he said.

“Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colourful newspapers, my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live suspension sparks free speech debate in the US

Kimmel’s comments followed recent turmoil surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was “indefinitely” suspended on September 17 after remarks made on air about the killing of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk. The late-night show, which first aired in 2003, had been a fixture of American television for more than 20 years.

The sudden pull-out prompted widespread outrage, protests and a heated national conversation about freedom of expression. Within days, the programme was reinstated amid mounting public pressure.

“All of a sudden we were off the air,” he explained while recounting the episode. “Millions and millions of people stood up and said: ‘No, this is not acceptable.’”

He said: “Now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved b******ing,” said Kimmel.

Donald Trump reacts, calls Jimmy Kimmel ‘ZERO talent’

President Trump, however, dismissed the backlash and offered his own explanation for the show’s brief suspension. He claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off air due to poor ratings and alleged the comedian was “fired for lack of talent”.

Trump further escalated the rhetoric by branding Kimmel as having “ZERO talent” and describing the show’s suspension as “great news for America”.

Kimmel apologises to Brits over US political climate

In his Christmas message, Kimmel struck a more serious tone, expressing alarm over what he sees as the erosion of democratic institutions in the US. He also apologised to the British public, citing the broader consequences of American political decisions.

On Christmas Eve, the Trump administration barred two British free speech campaigners from entering the United States, labelling them “radical activists”.

“Here in the United States right now we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy,” Kimmel continued.

“From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess.

“And we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know or, at least I want you to know, that we’re not all like him. We’re not all like that.”