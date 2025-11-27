Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTwinkle Khanna & Kajol On Backlash To Their Talk Show: 'Nothing We Say Should Be Taken Seriously'

Twinkle Khanna & Kajol On Backlash To Their Talk Show: 'Nothing We Say Should Be Taken Seriously'

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol address backlash to their talk show, saying their controversial takes on marriage were meant in jest, admitting they should’ve added a disclaimer from the very first episode.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have finally addressed the criticism surrounding some of their bold takes on marriage and relationships from their talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The duo, who often sparked debate with their candid humour, clarified that their comments were meant to be playful, not prescriptive, and admitted the show should ideally have carried a disclaimer from the outset.

Twinkle & Kajol react to the controversy

In a newly dropped bonus episode — filmed after the original episodes had already been airing — the two reflected on the reactions they've received online.

Kajol opened the segment by acknowledging the trouble their views had stirred. “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble,” she said, adding, “Here opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing.”

Twinkle followed by admitting they should have set the tone for the audience much earlier. “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment,” she said.

The moments that sparked debate

Several comments from earlier episodes—particularly the ones featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon—had gone viral on social media. During the This or That segment, Kajol suggested marriages should have an “expiry date” with the possibility of renewal, a remark that drew mixed reactions from viewers.

The duo also sparked a heated conversation when they differentiated between physical and emotional cheating in an episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar. Their remark that physical infidelity was “not a deal breaker” polarised audiences online.

As Karan said, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” Janhvi countered firmly: “No, the deal is broken.” Twinkle added, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi.”

The bonus episode featured cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle kicked off with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the inaugural guests and later welcomed stars including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Janhvi Kapoor. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Kajol
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Technology
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
Illegal Mobile Factory Busted In Delhi: Police Seize 1,826 Phones & IMEI Tampering Software
News
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
CITES Meeting Backs India, Says No Case Against Vantara Under Wildlife Import Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget