Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have finally addressed the criticism surrounding some of their bold takes on marriage and relationships from their talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The duo, who often sparked debate with their candid humour, clarified that their comments were meant to be playful, not prescriptive, and admitted the show should ideally have carried a disclaimer from the outset.

Twinkle & Kajol react to the controversy

In a newly dropped bonus episode — filmed after the original episodes had already been airing — the two reflected on the reactions they've received online.

Kajol opened the segment by acknowledging the trouble their views had stirred. “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble,” she said, adding, “Here opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing.”

Twinkle followed by admitting they should have set the tone for the audience much earlier. “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment,” she said.

The moments that sparked debate

Several comments from earlier episodes—particularly the ones featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon—had gone viral on social media. During the This or That segment, Kajol suggested marriages should have an “expiry date” with the possibility of renewal, a remark that drew mixed reactions from viewers.

The duo also sparked a heated conversation when they differentiated between physical and emotional cheating in an episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar. Their remark that physical infidelity was “not a deal breaker” polarised audiences online.

As Karan said, “Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker,” Janhvi countered firmly: “No, the deal is broken.” Twinkle added, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi.”

The bonus episode featured cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle kicked off with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the inaugural guests and later welcomed stars including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Janhvi Kapoor. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.