Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor reportedly received an extortion threat. The caller demanded ₹5 crore.
Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Cr Extortion Threat From Caller Claiming To Be Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member
Tusshar Kapoor reportedly received a Rs 5 crore extortion threat from a caller claiming to be Harry Boxer. Mumbai Police suspect the gang's name was misused.
- Actor Tusshar Kapoor received ₹5 crore extortion threat.
- Police investigation found no voice match with alleged caller.
- Investigators suspect impersonation, searching for actual caller now.
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received an extortion threat from a caller demanding ₹5 crore while claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kapoor informed the Mumbai Police, following which the matter was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch for investigation. However, an initial voice comparison has raised doubts about the caller's identity, with investigators suspecting that someone may have falsely used the gang's name to intimidate the actor.
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Mumbai Crime Branch Finds No Voice Match With Harry Boxer
According to Mumbai Police sources, the Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threatening call. Investigators compared the caller's voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in the police database.
The preliminary analysis found no match between the two recordings. This has led the police to suspect that the person behind the threat may have been impersonating a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create fear and demand money.
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received a call from someone claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore as extortion. The actor informed Mumbai Police, which handed the investigation over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threatening call and compared the voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in its database. According to senior police officials, the samples did not match, raising suspicion that the call was fake and that someone had used the gang's name to create fear. Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording: Mumbai Police Sources— IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026
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Police Search For Person Behind Threatening Audio
Following the voice analysis, investigators are now trying to identify the person who sent the audio recording. The probe is being handled by the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch.
No FIR has been registered so far, according to the information provided by police sources.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which actor recently received an extortion threat?
What was the demand made in the extortion threat to Tusshar Kapoor?
The caller demanded ₹5 crore from Tusshar Kapoor. They claimed to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Did the police confirm the caller was Harry Boxer?
No, an initial voice comparison by the Mumbai Crime Branch found no match with Harry Boxer's voice. Investigators suspect someone falsely used the gang's name.
What is the current status of the police investigation?
Police are currently searching for the person who sent the audio recording. No FIR has been registered so far.