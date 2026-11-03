Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tusshar Kapoor received ₹5 crore extortion threat.

Police investigation found no voice match with alleged caller.

Investigators suspect impersonation, searching for actual caller now.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received an extortion threat from a caller demanding ₹5 crore while claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kapoor informed the Mumbai Police, following which the matter was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch for investigation. However, an initial voice comparison has raised doubts about the caller's identity, with investigators suspecting that someone may have falsely used the gang's name to intimidate the actor.

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Mumbai Crime Branch Finds No Voice Match With Harry Boxer

According to Mumbai Police sources, the Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threatening call. Investigators compared the caller's voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in the police database.

The preliminary analysis found no match between the two recordings. This has led the police to suspect that the person behind the threat may have been impersonating a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create fear and demand money.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received a call from someone claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore as extortion. The actor informed Mumbai Police, which handed the investigation over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threatening call and compared the voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in its database. According to senior police officials, the samples did not match, raising suspicion that the call was fake and that someone had used the gang's name to create fear. Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording: Mumbai Police Sources — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026

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Police Search For Person Behind Threatening Audio

Following the voice analysis, investigators are now trying to identify the person who sent the audio recording. The probe is being handled by the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch.

No FIR has been registered so far, according to the information provided by police sources.