Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tumbbad sequel officially announced for December 3, 2027 release.

Sequel aims to expand folklore-driven universe and mythology.

Sohum Shah promises deeper, more expansive world with new layers.

Project envisioned as grander cinematic experience with high-quality storytelling.

The wait for the return of one of India’s most distinctive horror worlds finally has a date. After weeks of teasing fans with motion posters and subtle updates, the makers of Tumbbad have officially announced that its sequel will hit theatres on December 3, 2027. The announcement has sparked excitement among audiences who have closely followed the film’s journey, especially after its successful re-release in 2024 brought it back into the spotlight and introduced it to a wider audience.

Tumbbad Release Date Announced

The makers of Tumbbad 2 confirmed that the sequel is set to expand the film’s unique folklore-driven universe. The original film, led by Sohum Shah, carved a niche in Indian cinema with its blend of mythology and horror, and has continued to grow in popularity over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Speaking about the sequel, Sohum Shah said, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It’s something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.”

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Backing the project is Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, who highlighted the scale of the upcoming film. “Tumbbad 2 is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged. The film reflects the kind of immersive and high-quality storytelling that Pen Studios is committed to bringing to viewers,” he said.

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About Tumbbad

Director Adesh Prasad also shared his thoughts on continuing the story. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We’re trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said.

Tumbbad 2 is being directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films. The film is backed by Pen Studios, with distribution handled by Pen Marudhar.