Tu Yaa Main is adapted from the Thai film The Pool. Instead of calling it a straightforward remake, the film labels it as an “adaptation” on screen. The original is available in Hindi on YouTube. While that film runs for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, Tu Yaa Main stretches to 2 hours and 25 minutes, testing the audience’s patience. Despite strong performances, the film’s weak treatment and execution leave it disappointing.

Story

The film follows two influencers, one of them is a “Miss Vanity” with 2 million followers, while the other has just 10,000. They collaborate, fall in love, and eventually get trapped in a swimming pool, where a crocodile appears. Most of this is already shown in the trailer. The real question is how they survive, something you can find out in theatres, if you manage to stay till the end.

How Is The Film?

The first half feels packed with unnecessary songs, almost as if everyone involved wanted to make music and inserted tracks wherever they pleased. The romance between the two leads doesn’t develop convincingly. It’s never clearly established how a major influencer falls for the boy. The constant songs make the first half irritating.

The second half finally gets into the actual survival plot. However, it fails to truly scare or grip the audience. While some moments work, several scenes feel far removed from logic. The actors try their best, but the weak script and treatment hold the film back. Overall, it’s an average film that can be watched mainly for its second half and Adarsh Gourav’s performance.

Acting

Adarsh Gourav delivers a standout performance and tries to carry the film on his shoulders. He fits well as a Mumbai local rapper, from his look to his dialogue delivery. He comes across as a strong long-term talent.

Shanaya also does a decent job and deserves credit for choosing different kinds of films. Despite the constant trolling faced by star kids, she performs well and suits the role. Parul Gulati has a small part, but her presence feels unnecessary, and the role doesn’t add much.

Writing And Direction

The story is written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The narrative feels unnecessarily stretched and could have easily been wrapped up within two hours. The film only truly begins in the second half. Some scenes are well-directed, while others remain average. The location, however, looks good on screen.

Final Verdict

Watch it only if you have nothing else to do, or if you’re watching purely for Adarsh Gourav’s performance.

Rating: 2 Stars