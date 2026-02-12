Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor Shine In A Stretched-Out Adaptation That Never Fully Grips

Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer, Tu Yaa Main, is an adaptation of the Thai film, The Pool. It suffers from weak execution despite strong performances.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tu Yaa Main is adapted from the Thai film The Pool. Instead of calling it a straightforward remake, the film labels it as an “adaptation” on screen. The original is available in Hindi on YouTube. While that film runs for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, Tu Yaa Main stretches to 2 hours and 25 minutes, testing the audience’s patience. Despite strong performances, the film’s weak treatment and execution leave it disappointing.

Story

The film follows two influencers, one of them is a “Miss Vanity” with 2 million followers, while the other has just 10,000. They collaborate, fall in love, and eventually get trapped in a swimming pool, where a crocodile appears. Most of this is already shown in the trailer. The real question is how they survive, something you can find out in theatres, if you manage to stay till the end.

How Is The Film?

The first half feels packed with unnecessary songs, almost as if everyone involved wanted to make music and inserted tracks wherever they pleased. The romance between the two leads doesn’t develop convincingly. It’s never clearly established how a major influencer falls for the boy. The constant songs make the first half irritating.

The second half finally gets into the actual survival plot. However, it fails to truly scare or grip the audience. While some moments work, several scenes feel far removed from logic. The actors try their best, but the weak script and treatment hold the film back. Overall, it’s an average film that can be watched mainly for its second half and Adarsh Gourav’s performance.

Acting

Adarsh Gourav delivers a standout performance and tries to carry the film on his shoulders. He fits well as a Mumbai local rapper, from his look to his dialogue delivery. He comes across as a strong long-term talent.

Shanaya also does a decent job and deserves credit for choosing different kinds of films. Despite the constant trolling faced by star kids, she performs well and suits the role. Parul Gulati has a small part, but her presence feels unnecessary, and the role doesn’t add much.

Writing And Direction

The story is written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The narrative feels unnecessarily stretched and could have easily been wrapped up within two hours. The film only truly begins in the second half. Some scenes are well-directed, while others remain average. The location, however, looks good on screen.

Final Verdict

Watch it only if you have nothing else to do, or if you’re watching purely for Adarsh Gourav’s performance.

Rating: 2 Stars

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Tu Ya Main a direct remake of The Pool?

Tu Ya Main is described as an 'adaptation' rather than a straightforward remake of the Thai film The Pool. The original film is available in Hindi on YouTube.

What is the basic plot of Tu Ya Main?

The film follows two influencers who fall in love and become trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. The story focuses on their survival.

How is the pacing and execution of Tu Ya Main?

The film is criticized for being unnecessarily stretched, especially the first half filled with constant songs. The second half focuses on survival but lacks tension and logical scenes.

How are the performances in Tu Ya Main?

Adarsh Gourav delivers a standout performance and is a strong point of the film. Shanaya also does a decent job, though Parul Gulati's role feels unnecessary.

Who wrote and directed Tu Ya Main?

The story is written by Himanshu Sharma and the film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The direction is considered average, with some well-executed scenes and good cinematography.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
