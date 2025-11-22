Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentChaos At Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: Phones And Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh Reported Stolen

Chaos At Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert: Phones And Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh Reported Stolen

Mumbai concert of Travis Scott sees major theft incident as 24 phones and 12 gold chains worth ₹18 lakh stolen; police review CCTV footage to identify culprits.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: America's Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott's Mumbai concert turned into a hub for robbers after fans reported theft of their valuable assets, such as jewellery and mobile phones worth at least Rs 18 lakhs, as per the Mumbai police.

Thousands of fans gathered to enjoy the US rapper, singer, and songwriter's high-energy performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. While attendees were seen dancing to Scott's popular hits, a group of thieves seemed to have taken advantage of the crowded venue to carry out the loot.

According to data available so far, 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains were stolen, totalling over Rs 18 lakhs.

Following the incident, a number of concert-goers approached the nearby Tardeo police station to report the theft. A case has been registered against an unknown person under Sections 303(2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage installed at the concert entrance to identify the culprits. Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen items and apprehend those responsible.

Earlier in November, Travis performed in Delhi as a part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour. The India leg of the tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
