Travel Influencer Anunay Sood’s Cause Of Death Confirmed As Fentanyl And Ethanol Toxicity

More than a month after the sudden death of travel influencer Anunay Sood, official findings have now brought clarity to the circumstances surrounding his passing. Sood, who was just 32, died on November 6, 2025, with his family announcing the tragic news and requesting privacy as they came to terms with the loss.

Coroner’s report reveals Anunay Sood's cause of death

Anunay Sood died inside his hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas Luxury, where he was staying while attending a car show. The report states that the 32-year-old influencer had shared photos from the event shortly before the incident.

According to a coroner’s report accessed by The Indian Express, Sood’s death was caused by combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.

Efforts to revive him failed

The police report, as quoted by The Indian Express, noted that people around Sood initially believed he was in a deep sleep. When attempts to wake him failed, emergency services were called. First responders performed CPR and administered five Narcan packets, commonly used to counter opioid effects, but were unable to revive him.

Witness statements mentioned in report

The report further stated, that some witnesses suggested the possibility of an overdose. It also mentioned that members of the group accompanying Sood had allegedly sought drugs and met a dealer, though it has not been established whether the package obtained contained narcotics.

Remembering Anunay Sood’s legacy

With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Anunay Sood was among the most prominent travel influencers in the country. He featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years — 2022, 2023 and 2024 — and his work was showcased by leading publications including National Geographic India, Condé Nast Traveller India and Lonely Planet India.

Following his death, Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media, capturing the magnitude of her loss. She wrote, “I still can’t believe that you are gone. My heart feels heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything. I don’t even know how to process this. It doesn’t feel real. Every little thing reminds me of you…your laugh, your voice, your messages, everything. I don’t know how to move forward without you.”