Trailer Of ‘Songs Of Paradise’ Unveiled: A Musical Tribute To The Legendary Raj Begum

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming streaming film Songs of Paradise has been unveiled, offering audiences a heartfelt glimpse into the extraordinary life and musical journey of Kashmir’s iconic voice, Raj Begum.

A Period Drama with Two Generations of Raj Begum

The film, a period drama, stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in the lead roles, portraying Raj Begum across two time periods. Inspired by the life of the Padma Shri awardee, the story pays homage to the resilience, artistry, and cultural impact of one of Kashmir’s most celebrated musicians.

Saba Azad on Playing Raj Begum

Sharing her experience, Saba Azad said: “Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum."

She continued, "This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire. This film is a story of female resilience and independence. I can’t wait for the audience to see ‘Songs of Paradise’ on Prime Video, a story that celebrates Kashmir’s musical heritage and a woman who helped shape it.”

Music That Brings the Valley Alive

The film’s tribute to Raj Begum’s music is enhanced by the soulful compositions of Abhay Sopori and the powerful vocals of Masrat Un Nissa, blending together to enshrine Kashmir’s rich musical heritage against the valley’s captivating backdrop.

Soni Razdan on Embodying the Legend

Portraying the older Raj Begum, Soni Razdan said: “‘Songs of Paradise’ is a story that moved me the moment I read the script, and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity. It’s a powerful narrative that honours Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey.”

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Danish Renzu, who has co-written the script along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo.

Release Details

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise will premiere on Prime Video on August 29.