Toy Story 5 Trailer: 'Old Man' Woody's Bald Spot Triggers Viral Meme Fest; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His New Look

Toy Story 5 Trailer: ‘Old Man’ Woody’s Bald Spot Triggers Viral Meme Fest; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His New Look

Toy Story 5 teaser sparks viral buzz as Woody’s shiny bald spot steals attention, triggering hilarious memes and fan debates over aging realism or Pixar’s playful twist.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

The toys are back, and so is the nostalgia. The first trailer of Toy Story 5, released on February 19, has already set the internet buzzing. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, the beloved franchise returns with a fresh storyline that blends childhood innocence with the realities of a tech-driven world.

The 144-second trailer opens with 8-year-old Bonnie happily playing with her toys. But the mood shifts when she receives a new gadget called Lilypad. As Bonnie becomes increasingly absorbed in her screen, Woody, Bo Peep, and the rest of the gang struggle to regain her attention. The device appears to constantly listen, adding a subtle layer of tension as the toys attempt to compete with technology for their child’s affection.

While fans were excited to see Woody and Bo Peep return with a refreshed look, much of the attention shifted to Woody’s bald spot. Fans noticed the bald spot on Sheriff Woody’s head, and the internet has not kept calm since. It instantly turned into the trailer’s most talked-about detail.

Social Media Reacts

Memes, jokes, and playful commentary flooded social media within hours of the trailer drop. Instead of debating plot theories, many viewers zeroed in on what they are calling 'Old Man Woody.'

One user joked, “He needs the cleaner guy from Toy Story 2 to fix the bald spot.” Another wrote, “Woody can't escape that bald spot.”

Perhaps the most dramatic comment read, “Oh Sheriff, I’m sure it’s not that noticea-BALD! BALD! BALD! BALD! BALD! BALD!!”

Others chimed in with, “Bald Woody was not on my 2026 bingo card,” and “Woody’s bald spot 🤣🤣🤣.”

One fan even embraced the change, declaring, “Let’s Go, Woody – Male Pattern Baldness! 😍😂🙌”

Meme Fest Takes Over Social Media

The bald spot revelation sparked a full-blown meme fest. Screenshots from the trailer circulated widely, accompanied by captions celebrating 'character development' in the most literal sense.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag)

The viral meme comparing "My hair in 2000 vs 2026" has fans joking about Woody’s visible bald spot.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FunnyHoodVidz (@funnyhoodvidz)

Another meme is making the rounds, with fans joking that when the "no hats in the club" rule kicks in.

New And Returning Characters

Beyond the laughs, the film introduces several new characters. Smarty Pants, a potty-training toy, joins the lineup, along with GPS hippo Atlas, cheerful camera Snappy, and tech-fearing Dr. Nutcase.

Meanwhile, fan favourites Jessie and Buzz Lightyear also appear, seemingly grappling with feelings of neglect as Bonnie grows more attached to her digital world.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

Toy Story 5 Trailer Reactions Woody Bald Spot Memes Toy Story 5 Trailer Woody Toy Story 5
