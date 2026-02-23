Both Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' are set for a theatrical release on March 19.
Toxic Sees 176% Higher Audience Interest Than Dhurandhar 2; Yash's Film Ahead in Teaser Race
Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be an Eid release. Both films are releasing on March 19.
A cinematic showdown is brewing for March 19, as two of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, Yash and Ranveer Singh, prepare to battle it out at the box office. Ahead of their theatrical release, both films have gained significant fan fervour, with early digital metrics suggesting that Yash’s return is currently outpacing Ranveer Singh's sequel in two major categories.
Yash Starrer Ahead in Teaser Race
The promotional race began with a bang when the teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups dropped on February 20. In just its first 24 hours on YouTube, the Geetu Mohandas directorial amassed a staggering 21.93 million views and climbed to the No. 1 spot.
In contrast, the teaser for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in the first week of February, has reached 15 million views and holds the second trending position.
In terms of teaser views, Toxic has clearly taken the lead, recording 46 per cent more views within the first 24 hours.
Toxic Sees 176% Higher Interest Than Dhurandhar 2
The gap is even wider when looking at the “I’m Interested” counts on BookMyShow, a key indicator of advance ticket-buying intent. Toxic has received over 401K likes on the platform, and Dhurandhar 2 has received more than 145K likes.
Currently, Toxic is commanding 176% more interest on the platform than Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Dhurandhar vs Toxic
For Yash, Toxic represents a high-stakes comeback following the monumental success of the KGF franchise. For Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 looks to build on the massive momentum of the first instalment released in December 2025.
Dhurandhar 2 boasts a slightly higher like-count on its teaser (453K vs 398K), and the sheer volume of traffic and interest currently leans heavily toward Yash’s gritty action film.
