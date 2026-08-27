India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentToxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide

Yash-starrer Toxic has made a huge start at the box office, collecting Rs 101 crore net in India and around Rs 140 crore worldwide on day one.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranks as second biggest Indian opener of 2026.
  • Film earned ₹140 crore worldwide, despite negative reviews.

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic has opened far above trade expectations, with Yash’s latest film crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in India on its first day. The A-rated action drama was expected to collect around Rs 80-85 crore net domestically, but its opening went well beyond those estimates. According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 101 crore net and Rs 120 crore gross in India on August 26. The film also crossed Rs 140 crore worldwide on day one, helped by its strong domestic performance. That puts Toxic among the biggest Indian openings of 2026, although it remains behind Dhurandhar 2, which opened at Rs 103 crore net in India.

India And Overseas Collections

Hindi was the biggest contributor to Toxic’s opening, bringing in around Rs 55 crore net. The Kannada version followed with a collection below Rs 25 crore, while the Telugu dubbed release added approximately Rs 11 crore. The film’s first-day numbers put it second among Indian films for the year so far, narrowly behind Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 103-crore domestic opening.

Toxic had a comparatively smaller overseas presence. Its international earnings stood at just over $2 million on day one. Even so, the worldwide total reached around Rs 140 crore, making it the second-biggest opening day for a Kannada film. The opening also pushed Toxic into the top 15 Indian films by all-time opening-day collections. Its worldwide first-day figure is higher than the opening hauls reported for films including Pathaan (Rs 104 crore), Animal (Rs 116 crore), Adipurush (Rs 127 crore) and Jawan (Rs 129 crore).

ALSO READ | Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Released: First Japanese IMAX Film To Hit Screens In November

However, Yash still holds the higher benchmark with KGF Chapter 2, which opened at Rs 164 crore worldwide. Toxic also remains well behind Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 205-crore global opening.

ALSO READ | Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute

Toxic Cast And Reviews

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film arrived in cinemas on August 26 with an A certificate from the CBFC and no cuts.

The movie has also drawn attention for its intimate scenes and imagery and dialogue that have been criticised for their portrayal of women. Reviews so far have largely been negative, making the audience response over the next few days important for Toxic’s box-office run.

For now, the Rs 100-crore-plus domestic opening gives the film a strong starting point. The bigger question is whether it can maintain that pace after the initial rush. Toxic has delivered the big opening Yash fans were hoping for. Its next challenge will be holding audience interest through the crucial first weekend.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Toxic earn on its opening day?

Toxic earned Rs 101 crore net and Rs 120 crore gross in India on its opening day. Worldwide, the film crossed Rs 140 crore, exceeding trade expectations.

Who directed the film Toxic and who are the main stars?

Toxic was directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Which language contributed most to Toxic's opening day collection?

Hindi was the biggest contributor to Toxic's opening, bringing in around Rs 55 crore net. The Kannada version followed, and Telugu dubbed added approximately Rs 11 crore.

What is the critical reception for Toxic, and what is its certification?

Reviews for Toxic have been largely negative, with some criticism regarding its portrayal of women. The film received an A certificate from the CBFC without cuts.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Nayanthara Toxic Geetu Mohandas Toxic Box Office Toxic Day 1 Collection Toxic Worldwide Collection Toxic India Box Office
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide
Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore On Day 1, Nears Rs 140 Crore Worldwide
Entertainment
Godzilla Minus Zero BTS Teaser Released: First Japanese IMAX Film To Hit Screens In November
Godzilla Minus Zero BTS Teaser Released: First Japanese IMAX Film To Hit Screens In November
Entertainment
Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute
Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute
Entertainment
Actor Tim Curry, Beloved Hollywood Icon, Dies At 80
Actor Tim Curry, Beloved Hollywood Icon, Dies At 80
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget