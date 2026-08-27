Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranks as second biggest Indian opener of 2026.

Film earned ₹140 crore worldwide, despite negative reviews.

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic has opened far above trade expectations, with Yash’s latest film crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in India on its first day. The A-rated action drama was expected to collect around Rs 80-85 crore net domestically, but its opening went well beyond those estimates. According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 101 crore net and Rs 120 crore gross in India on August 26. The film also crossed Rs 140 crore worldwide on day one, helped by its strong domestic performance. That puts Toxic among the biggest Indian openings of 2026, although it remains behind Dhurandhar 2, which opened at Rs 103 crore net in India.

India And Overseas Collections

Hindi was the biggest contributor to Toxic’s opening, bringing in around Rs 55 crore net. The Kannada version followed with a collection below Rs 25 crore, while the Telugu dubbed release added approximately Rs 11 crore. The film’s first-day numbers put it second among Indian films for the year so far, narrowly behind Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 103-crore domestic opening.

Toxic had a comparatively smaller overseas presence. Its international earnings stood at just over $2 million on day one. Even so, the worldwide total reached around Rs 140 crore, making it the second-biggest opening day for a Kannada film. The opening also pushed Toxic into the top 15 Indian films by all-time opening-day collections. Its worldwide first-day figure is higher than the opening hauls reported for films including Pathaan (Rs 104 crore), Animal (Rs 116 crore), Adipurush (Rs 127 crore) and Jawan (Rs 129 crore).

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However, Yash still holds the higher benchmark with KGF Chapter 2, which opened at Rs 164 crore worldwide. Toxic also remains well behind Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 205-crore global opening.

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Toxic Cast And Reviews

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film arrived in cinemas on August 26 with an A certificate from the CBFC and no cuts.

The movie has also drawn attention for its intimate scenes and imagery and dialogue that have been criticised for their portrayal of women. Reviews so far have largely been negative, making the audience response over the next few days important for Toxic’s box-office run.

For now, the Rs 100-crore-plus domestic opening gives the film a strong starting point. The bigger question is whether it can maintain that pace after the initial rush. Toxic has delivered the big opening Yash fans were hoping for. Its next challenge will be holding audience interest through the crucial first weekend.