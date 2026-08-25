Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash's Toxic secured Rs 31.55 crore in advance bookings.

Film sold 8.84 lakh tickets, exceeding Bantwara and Awarapan advances.

Hindi 2D leads advance bookings, securing Rs 13.45 crore.

Film releases August 26, marking Yash's return.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is heading into its August 26 theatrical release with a strong advance booking response. The Geetu Mohandas-directed gangster drama has already generated more than Rs 30 crore in advance sales across India, according to trade tracking data from Sacnilk. The film has sold over 8.84 lakh tickets across 17,557 shows, collecting about Rs 31.55 crore. Once blocked seats are counted, the gross value rises to nearly Rs 40.75 crore. The numbers have also put Toxic ahead of the advance figures reported for Sunny Deol’s Bantwara and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, boosting expectations for its opening.

Hindi Advance Booking Leads

The Hindi 2D version is currently doing most of the heavy lifting for Toxic in the advance-sales race. It has earned approximately Rs 13.45 crore from more than four lakh tickets across 12,183 shows. The average ticket price stands at around Rs 309. The Kannada 2D version has recorded roughly Rs 1.20 crore from 2.87 lakh tickets across 1,723 shows. Its average ticket price is higher at about Rs 405.

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Other language versions have also contributed to the overall tally. The Tamil edition has collected nearly Rs 80.68 lakh from 50,108 tickets across 1,134 shows, while the Malayalam version has earned around Rs 26.79 lakh from 13,709 tickets across 416 shows. The Telugu 2D release has added approximately Rs 17.51 lakh from 6,931 tickets across 126 shows.

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Advance Bookings For 'Toxic' Cross Rs 31 Crore

Yash's "Toxic" continues to see strong advance bookings. According to SacNilc, 894,629 tickets had been pre-sold for the first day of "Toxic" as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. With this, the film has earned ₹31.89 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats, while with blocked seats, it has earned ₹41.36 crore in pre-ticket sales. The film only has today to continue its advance booking earnings. It remains to be seen how much more it can earn through pre-ticket sales.

Toxic Hindi Market And Opening Expectations

The Hindi market has provided another positive sign ahead of release. By August 24, Toxic had sold around 1.36 lakh to 1.37 lakh tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis for its opening day. Trade estimates indicate that the combined figure could reach around two lakh to 2.1 lakh tickets if bookings pick up before release.

For a standalone pan-India film in the Hindi market, that would represent a healthy advance. The film has a reported runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and marks Yash’s return to theatres after a four-year gap. He stars alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will open in cinemas on August 26. The final opening-day numbers will depend on spot bookings, occupancy and the audience response once shows begin. With bookings still open, Toxic has already built a sizeable advance-sales base. The focus now shifts to its opening-day occupancy and how audiences respond to Yash’s latest big-screen outing.