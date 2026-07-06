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English NewsEntertainmentTMC MP Saket Gokhale Calls Satluj Ban A ‘Disservice To Nation’, Writes To I&B Ministry Over ZEE5 Takedown

TMC MP Saket Gokhale Calls Satluj Ban A ‘Disservice To Nation’, Writes To I&B Ministry Over ZEE5 Takedown

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India. Calling the decision a disservice.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film
  • MP Saket Gokhale questioned removal, urged reconsideration to minister.
  • Gokhale argued film is crucial historical account, exposing human rights.
  • Debate highlights censorship, historical narratives, and freedom of expression.

The controversy surrounding Satluj has taken a fresh turn after Trinamool Congress MP and RTI activist Saket Gokhale questioned the film’s sudden removal from ZEE5 India. In a letter addressed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gokhale urged the government to reconsider the decision, arguing that the film deserves to be seen rather than silenced. Directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was removed from the streaming platform just two days after its release, triggering widespread debate over censorship and artistic freedom.

Saket Gokhale Writes To Government

Saket Gokhale shared on X that he had written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 India. In the letter, Gokhale said he had watched the film before it was removed and urged the minister to view it as well. He wrote, “I was fortunate to watch the film 'Satluj’ yesterday before an order, purportedly from your Ministry, forced the OTT platform Zee5 to take it down. I am not sure if you have watched the film, but I would highly recommend that you do so to understand that you are doing a great disservice to our country by banning the film.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saket Gokhale (@saket.gokhale)

Calling the film an important account of Punjab's past, he further stated, “Satluj is a gut-punch to everyone who is either unaware or ignorant of the events of 1995 in Punjab. The film remembers a human rights hero, Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was killed for exposing extra-judicial killings and for trying to find out what happened to victims of those dark times whose bodies were marked as 'unclaimed' and disposed of while their families wait for them even today.”

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'

He Questions The Film’s Removal

Gokhale also questioned why a film dealing with historical events should be removed, saying several countries have openly acknowledged difficult chapters in their own histories. He wrote, “The darkness of 1995 shown in Satluj is a human rights failure that implicates our collective system. The film does not point or single out any political party but uses facts to show how some rotten people in our system engaged in mass killings purely for their personal benefit.”

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Calls Satluj His Toughest Film: 'Needed A Week To Recover After The Shoot'

Concluding the letter, he added, “In that light, the film Satluj makes us confront our past and introspect about atrocities that have been perpetrated in our homes. Banning the film will not erase the darkness, nor will it absolve all of us for what was done to Punjab. Instead, the conversation sparked by this powerful film should be a starting point for righting the wrongs that we committed so that, perhaps, the process of healing can begin.”

Sharing the letter publicly, Gokhale captioned the post, “I understand this is a futile exercise, but history will not forgive us if we choose to remain silent.”

Satluj Controversy Continues

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film follows Khalra's investigation into alleged illegal killings and cremations during Punjab's militancy period. Originally titled Punjab '95, the project reportedly faced demands for more than 100 cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), delaying its release by almost four years.

After Satluj was removed from ZEE5 India, the streaming platform said the film would remain unavailable in the country until further notice while reiterating its support for the film and its makers. Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh also reacted to the development during a livestream, saying, “You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die.” With public figures now weighing in, the debate over Satluj has moved beyond the film itself, raising wider questions about censorship, historical narratives and freedom of expression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5 India?

The film 'Satluj' was removed from ZEE5 India just two days after its release, with the streaming platform stating it would be unavailable until further notice. This triggered debate over censorship and artistic freedom.

Who questioned the removal of 'Satluj' and what action did they take?

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale questioned the removal. He wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging reconsideration of the decision.

What is the film 'Satluj' about?

The film 'Satluj' is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. It covers his investigation into alleged extra-judicial killings and cremations during Punjab's militancy period.

What prior issues did the film 'Satluj' face?

Originally titled Punjab '95, the film faced demands for over 100 cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This delayed its release by almost four years.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Saket Gokhale Ashwini Vaishnaw Jaswant Singh Khalra Honey Trehan Satluj ZEE5 India
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