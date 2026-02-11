Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wished comedian-actor Vir Das “house full shows” and a “smashing tour” ahead after Das used who used his Parliament speech on “Two Indias” to promote his upcoming tour. Banerjee also took a humorous dig at the situation, pointing out the irony in how the controversy played out.

‘Democracy Does Have A Sense Of Humour’: TMC MP

“Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement,” Banerjee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before stressing, “Democracy does have a sense of humour.”

He also wished Das “house full shows and a smashing tour ahead”.

Vir Das, a few hours ago, posted a video of himself reacting to Banerjee’s Parliament speech referencing his “Two Indias” performance - the same monologue he delivered at the Kennedy Center in 2021.

“In Parliament? Really? This happened last night,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video, which has gained a lot of traction on social media, opens to show Das covering his eyes in disbelief and saying, “In Parliament?” in a shocked tone.

As the speech continues, he keeps reacting with visible surprise. Towards the end, he says, “...I’m leaving the country…,” pausing for a couple of seconds as if letting viewers guess the reason.

He then adds, “...I’m going on a world tour, and this feels like a really good time to announce it,” before announcing that his new show “Stranger” is leaving the country.

Banerjee Invokes ‘Two Indias’ In Parliament

Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, alleging that the government was widening social divides, weakening the federal framework, and normalising inequality.

Building his argument around the idea of “Two Indias”, performed by comedian Vir Das, Banerjee said the Budget reflected a larger political mindset that was leaving the country increasingly polarised.

He told the House that while one India speaks the language of unity through slogans like “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” another India is quick to label and vilify people over identity and culture.

“I come from an India that proclaims ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and I also come from an India where speaking Bengali makes you a Bangladeshi, where eating fish makes you a Mughal, and where saying ‘Jay Bangla’ is enough to brand you a ‘ghuspaithiya’,” he said in the Parliament yesterday, February 10.