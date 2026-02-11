Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Wishing House Full Shows’: TMC MP Reacts After Vir Das Uses Parliament Clip On ‘Two Indias’ To Plug Tour

‘Wishing House Full Shows’: TMC MP Reacts After Vir Das Uses Parliament Clip On ‘Two Indias’ To Plug Tour

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee joked that the controversy over Vir Das’s “Two Indias” ended up helping promote his tour, and wished him a successful run.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wished comedian-actor Vir Das “house full shows” and a “smashing tour” ahead after Das used who used his Parliament speech on “Two Indias” to promote his upcoming tour. Banerjee also took a humorous dig at the situation, pointing out the irony in how the controversy played out.

‘Democracy Does Have A Sense Of Humour’: TMC MP

“Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement,” Banerjee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before stressing, “Democracy does have a sense of humour.”

He also wished Das “house full shows and a smashing tour ahead”.

Vir Das, a few hours ago, posted a video of himself reacting to Banerjee’s Parliament speech referencing his “Two Indias” performance - the same monologue he delivered at the Kennedy Center in 2021. 

“In Parliament? Really? This happened last night,” he wrote while sharing the video. 

The video, which has gained a lot of traction on social media, opens to show Das covering his eyes in disbelief and saying, “In Parliament?” in a shocked tone.

As the speech continues, he keeps reacting with visible surprise. Towards the end, he says, “...I’m leaving the country…,” pausing for a couple of seconds as if letting viewers guess the reason.

He then adds, “...I’m going on a world tour, and this feels like a really good time to announce it,” before announcing that his new show “Stranger” is leaving the country.  

Banerjee Invokes ‘Two Indias’ In Parliament

Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, alleging that the government was widening social divides, weakening the federal framework, and normalising inequality.

Building his argument around the idea of “Two Indias”, performed by comedian Vir Das, Banerjee said the Budget reflected a larger political mindset that was leaving the country increasingly polarised.

He told the House that while one India speaks the language of unity through slogans like “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” another India is quick to label and vilify people over identity and culture.

“I come from an India that proclaims ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and I also come from an India where speaking Bengali makes you a Bangladeshi, where eating fish makes you a Mughal, and where saying ‘Jay Bangla’ is enough to brand you a ‘ghuspaithiya’,” he said in the Parliament yesterday, February 10. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wish Vir Das?

Abhishek Banerjee wished Vir Das 'house full shows' and a 'smashing tour ahead'. He also commented on the irony of the situation.

How did Vir Das react to Abhishek Banerjee's Parliament speech?

Vir Das posted a video of himself reacting with disbelief and surprise to Banerjee's speech referencing his 'Two Indias' performance. He then used it to announce his upcoming tour.

What was Abhishek Banerjee's argument in Parliament regarding 'Two Indias'?

Banerjee used the concept of 'Two Indias' to allege that the government was widening social divides and polarizing the country, contrasting slogans of unity with discriminatory labeling.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Vir Das TMC MP PARLIAMENT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Advertisement

Videos

National Protocol Update: Full Version of Vande Mataram to Precede National Anthem at Ceremonies
New Guidelines: Centre Issues New Guidelines on Vande Mataram, Six Stanzas to Be Sung
THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Political Row: Yogi Adityanath Says “Babri Will Not Be Rebuilt,” Kabir Hits Back
ALBANIA IN CRISIS: Violence Erupts in Tirana as Anti-Government Protest Turns Chaotic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget