Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Crime Branch reshuffles, transfers high-profile cases from AEC.

Discrepancies in AEC investigations prompted reshuffle and internal inquiry.

Tiger Shroff firing case transferred to Unit 2 ACP.

Old illegal firearms files, AEC operations face scrutiny.

A major reshuffle has taken place in the Mumbai Crime Branch. On the directions of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, several high-profile cases have been withdrawn from the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) and transferred to other units. These include the firing cases involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

According to sources, the move comes after certain discrepancies were found in the investigations conducted by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell. The cell has been directed to transfer three to four important cases under its investigation to other units. In addition, old files related to previous recoveries of illegal firearms by the cell will also be reviewed. An internal inquiry has been ordered against the cell in another matter.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case Transferred To Crime Branch Unit 2

The case involving the firing outside Tiger Shroff’s residence was recently brought under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Following this, the investigation was taken away from the Anti-Extortion Cell and handed over to Crime Branch Unit 2. ACP Sadashiv Rane has been appointed to oversee the investigation. A special team from Unit 2 will conduct the probe under his leadership.

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An officer said that under the provisions of MCOCA, such cases must be investigated by an officer of the rank of ACP. In accordance with this legal requirement, the Tiger Shroff firing case has been transferred to the ACP (Central).

The Police Commissioner’s decision is not limited to the ongoing high-profile cases. The alleged discrepancies in previous recoveries of illegal firearms by the Anti-Extortion Cell and related cases will also be examined. Old files are being reopened for this purpose. Several key aspects of these cases are expected to be reviewed as part of the inquiry.

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Confidential Information Allegedly Leaked To Media

While administrative and legal reasons have officially been cited for the reshuffle, police sources suggest that complaints about confidential investigation-related information being leaked to the media may also have contributed to the action. The development has left officers and staff members of the Anti-Extortion Cell uncertain about the situation.

It is worth noting that the Anti-Extortion Cell has previously investigated several high-profile cases, including the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. With high-profile cases now being transferred to other units and old files being reopened, the functioning of the cell itself has come under scrutiny.