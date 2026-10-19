Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AICWA condemned firing on Tiger Shroff, citing growing Bollywood fear.

Association highlighted past attacks, warning Mumbai's underworld return.

AICWA demanded strict action, security, and accountability from Maharashtra.

Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility; police initiated extensive investigation.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, raising concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities. Asking who could be the next target, the association urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such attacks do not recur.

AICWA also warned against Mumbai slipping back into the underworld era of the 1990s, when fear and intimidation plagued the film industry and ordinary citizens alike.

‘Today Tiger Shroff, Who Next?’ AICWA Issues Statement

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), AICWA expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident, citing a series of recent attacks targeting prominent figures from the entertainment industry. These included the stabbing at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home, and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s café.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped,” the statement read.

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The association further highlighted previous incidents involving Bollywood personalities and expressed concern over what it described as a growing atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

It added, “This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them.”

The association also raised the question of who might be targeted next.

“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?”

‘Mumbai Once Again Being Stained In Blood’

AICWA criticised the authorities for failing to prevent repeated attacks on Bollywood personalities, particularly in cases where gangsters had publicly claimed responsibility. The association said the situation was reminiscent of Mumbai’s underworld era in the 1990s and expressed concern over the state of law and order in the city.

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“Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God.”

AICWA Raises 5 Demands

The association outlined five demands for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling for swift arrests, action against those allegedly orchestrating the attacks, stronger security for Bollywood celebrities, accountability for lapses, and measures to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order,” the statement read.

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta concluded the statement saying, “Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear.”

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai when three men on a motorcycle opened fire. The actor narrowly escaped but sustained injuries, while his driver was also injured in the incident.

Following the firing, a social media post attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The post warned that those who failed to comply with the gang’s demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

“Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take the responsibility in Tiger Shroff firing case. We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the Facebook post by Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi said in Hindi.

It added, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the incident, directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to investigate the firing and take strict action against those found responsible. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Tiger Shroff at his residence to enquire about his well-being. The actor was seen with bandages in the first photographs released after the incident.

Mumbai Police have reportedly formed 15 special teams to investigate the firing and trace those responsible.