Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anil Pandit, from California, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He coordinates celebrity extortion, attacks, Tiger Shroff firing.

Police link him to Randhawa gym, Kharkia vehicle shootings.

Investigators probe dozen Haryana extortion cases, overseas coordination.

Anil Pandit, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, is under investigation for his suspected links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Delhi Police say Pandit left India in 2023 and is now believed to be operating from California, allegedly coordinating extortion demands and attacks against celebrities and businessmen. He is reportedly wanted in more than a dozen extortion cases in Haryana and has also been linked by investigators to shootings involving a gym owned by singer Guru Randhawa and a vehicle associated with Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkia. His alleged role remains under investigation.

Who Is Anil Pandit?

According to Delhi Police, Pandit is from Rai Kalan village in Haryana’s Panipat district. Officers said he had no significant criminal record before leaving India around 2023, but investigators now suspect he has become involved in coordinating criminal activity from overseas.

Police believe Pandit operates primarily from California and is associated with alleged syndicate members Harman Sandhu, Harry Boxer, Shubham Lonkar and Randeep Malik. Investigators suspect the group uses threats and targeted shootings to pressure celebrities, artists and business owners into paying money in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Following the Tiger Shroff firing incident on Sunday evening, Pandit and his alleged associate Harman Sandhu reportedly shared audio messages and social media posts claiming responsibility for the attack. The messages also carried warnings directed at people in the film industry.

Cases Linked To Anil Pandit Under Investigation

Apart from the Tiger Shroff case, investigators have linked Pandit to other shooting incidents and alleged extortion demands.

Guru Randhawa’s Gym Firing: Delhi Police are investigating Pandit’s alleged involvement in a June 2026 shooting outside 24HS Fitness, a gym owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in West Delhi. Gunmen reportedly opened fire outside the premises. Police later arrested the alleged shooters, while a non-bailable warrant was obtained against Pandit in connection with the case. The Crime Branch’s NDR unit is handling the investigation.

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Diler Kharkia Vehicle Shooting: Investigators have also linked Pandit to a targeted shooting involving Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkia’s vehicle in Bhiwani, Haryana. Police suspect the attack was intended to intimidate the singer following alleged extortion demands. The suspected shooter was reportedly arrested in a joint operation involving the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Sonipat Special Task Force.

Extortion Cases In Haryana: According to police officers, Pandit is wanted in approximately 10–12 alleged extortion cases involving business owners in Panipat, Sonipat and Karnal. Investigators suspect that money was demanded in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

What Are Investigators Looking Into?

Police are examining whether Pandit coordinated the alleged attacks from overseas and whether online claims of responsibility can be connected to the people arrested in India. Investigators are also tracing the alleged links between extortion demands, threats and shootings.

Pandit’s suspected overseas location could complicate efforts to secure his arrest and bring him back to India. His alleged role in the Tiger Shroff case and the other incidents remains subject to investigation, and the allegations have yet to be established in court.